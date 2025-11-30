Information Security Officer

You have in-depth knowledge of security governance, risk, and compliance.

You have demonstrable expertise in information security frameworks and regulations such as DORA, NIS2, and PCI-DSS.

You have proven experience in writing and maintaining clear, actionable security policies and standards.

Your strong analytical skills allow you to meticulously assess the effectiveness of security controls and identify areas for improvement.

You are fluent in English and can communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages and stakeholders.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style