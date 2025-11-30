Information Security Officer

Information Security Officer

Posted on November 30, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. As an Information Security Officer (ISO), you’ll be instrumental in establishing our dedicated second line of defense and strengthening our entire security posture. You'll focus entirely on governance, compliance, and framework design, providing crucial independent oversight of our first-line SecOps team and creating clear accountability.

Take Ownership

As our Information Security Officer, you’ll play a critical role in building and maturing our security governance and compliance landscape.

  • Design, implement, and maintain the information security governance framework, ensuring all policies and standards are clear, effective, and up-to-date.

  • Ensure the organization complies with critical regulations and frameworks, including DORA, PCI-DSS, SWIFT CSCF and NIS2.

  • Provide independent oversight by effectively reviewing, assessing, and challenging the work of the first-line SecOps team to ensure the robustness of our security controls.

  • Act as the primary point of contact for internal and external security audits, managing communications and ensuring all requirements are met.

Requirements

  • You have in-depth knowledge of security governance, risk, and compliance.

  • You have demonstrable expertise in information security frameworks and regulations such as DORA, NIS2, and PCI-DSS.

  • You have proven experience in writing and maintaining clear, actionable security policies and standards.

  • Your strong analytical skills allow you to meticulously assess the effectiveness of security controls and identify areas for improvement.

  • You are fluent in English and can communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages and stakeholders.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

