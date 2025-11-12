Business Analytics Lead

Posted on November 12, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. As our Business Analytics Lead, you have the chance to shape the future of digital banking by leveraging insights to enhance our app experience. Our challenge is to deliver a flawless experience, ensuring our users are satisfied and their needs are met. This is your opportunity to lead a team that unlocks the power of data, providing actionable insights to drive our strategic decisions and sustainable growth.

Take Ownership

Lead the charge in delving deep into user behavior and needs, ensuring our app meets the high standards of functionality, satisfaction, and competitive edge.

  • Solidify the structure of the analytics team by creating clear ownerships, KPIs, and processes while nurturing talent to ensure high performance.

  • Turn data into meaningful insights and ensure the analytics team provides actionable, concrete results that stakeholders can implement effectively.

  • Interface efficiently between technical and non-technical teams, ensuring insights are transformed into actions and improvements.

Requirements

  • Proven experience in business analytics and strong business acumen, ideally within a B2C environment as well as familiarity with concepts of data engineering and data analytics.

  • Proficiency in SQL is a non-negotiable.

  • Experience with analytical platforms such as Looker is highly desirable.

  • Proven skills in building and growing a team at scale.

  • Strong soft skills including the ability to translate data into impactful insights, plan and organize complex tasks, and effectively persuade and influence stakeholders.

  • You're fluent in English, both speaking and writing.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

