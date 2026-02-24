Food & Beverage Manager - Business Hotel

Are you ready to make an impact as an F&B Manager? In this role, you will lead the F&B team and ensure that guests enjoy a carefree and unforgettable experience. You will maintain an overview, make adjustments where necessary, and ensure that daily operations run smoothly.

You will motivate and inspire your team to perform with energy and ambition. After a busy service, you will know exactly what went well, where there is room for improvement, and how you can achieve the best results together.

Are you a driven hospitality professional who thrives in a lively work environment and believes in teamwork? Then this is your next step.

As F&B Manager, you are responsible for the hotel's entire Food & Beverage policy, with the aim of providing an excellent guest experience and efficient operations. Your tasks include: