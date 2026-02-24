Food & Beverage Manager - Business Hotel
About this role
Are you ready to make an impact as an F&B Manager? In this role, you will lead the F&B team and ensure that guests enjoy a carefree and unforgettable experience. You will maintain an overview, make adjustments where necessary, and ensure that daily operations run smoothly.
You will motivate and inspire your team to perform with energy and ambition. After a busy service, you will know exactly what went well, where there is room for improvement, and how you can achieve the best results together.
Are you a driven hospitality professional who thrives in a lively work environment and believes in teamwork? Then this is your next step.
As F&B Manager, you are responsible for the hotel's entire Food & Beverage policy, with the aim of providing an excellent guest experience and efficient operations. Your tasks include:
- Developing and implementing strategic plans for the F&B department and banqueting, including menu planning and cost control;
- Ensuring excellent guest service and high quality in all F&B and banqueting activities;
- Leading, coaching, and motivating the F&B and banqueting team;
- Staffing, recruiting, and training new employees within F&B and banqueting;
- Overseeing efficient daily operations, including inventory management, purchasing, and hygiene and safety standards for both F&B and banqueting.
Requirements
As the ideal candidate for this role, you will recognize yourself in the following criteria:
- Completed MBO or HBO education, preferably in Hospitality;
- At least 3 years of experience in a similar position within a hotel;
- Good command of the English language, both spoken and written; Dutch is an advantage;
- Decisive, stress-resistant, guest-oriented, and commercially minded;
- Experience in drawing up and explaining financial budgets and reports.
Salary
This organization offers an international working environment with a wide variety of tasks and responsibilities. The salary for this position is between €3500 and €3900 gross per month for a 38-hour working week. In addition:
- Opportunities and support for professional and personal development;
- Travel allowance and free parking;
- Plenty of room for growth, with training from an internal hospitality trainer;
- Attractive discounts on hotel stays worldwide.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.