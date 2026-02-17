F&B Supervisor - Hotel & Convention Centre
About this role
We are looking for a Food & Beverage Supervisor for an ambitious hotel chain in the Amsterdam region. The organization is rapidly developing and is looking for someone to provide operational support and lead the team alongside the F&B Manager!
You will ensure the smooth operation of the restaurant outlets and banqueting, work on the floor, and take responsibility for administrative tasks and collaboration with other departments. We are looking for someone with hospitality experience who takes initiative, takes responsibility, and is ready to grow. This chain offers ample opportunities for development.
Responsibilities:
- Managing a team of F&B and BQT staff, both directly and indirectly;
- Optimizing revenue and margins within F&B and Banqueting, and ensuring value for money;
- Implementing, coordinating, and monitoring service standards in accordance with the hotel chain's guidelines;
- Consulting with other departments, with a special focus on Banquet Sales;
- Conducting performance reviews and appraisals with F&B staff and managing change and stress flexibly.
Requirements
The ideal F&B Supervisor meets the following requirements:
- Graduate from a vocational/higher professional education (MBO/HBO) hotel management school or a comparable program;
- Commercial acumen and a presentable appearance;
- Experience in managing F&B staff;
- Flexible, stress-resistant, and a team player;
- Holds Emergency Response Officer (BHV), Instructor, and Social Hygiene certifications (or is willing to obtain them).
Salary
This employer offers a fantastic, dynamic work environment with a positive atmosphere. They value employee training and offer excellent opportunities for growth within the company. The salary for this position is approximately €2800 gross per month, depending on knowledge and experience. In addition, very attractive promotions are available.
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days if you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. In consultation with you, we'll introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.