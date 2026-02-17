F&B Supervisor - Hotel & Convention Centre

We are looking for a Food & Beverage Supervisor for an ambitious hotel chain in the Amsterdam region. The organization is rapidly developing and is looking for someone to provide operational support and lead the team alongside the F&B Manager!

You will ensure the smooth operation of the restaurant outlets and banqueting, work on the floor, and take responsibility for administrative tasks and collaboration with other departments. We are looking for someone with hospitality experience who takes initiative, takes responsibility, and is ready to grow. This chain offers ample opportunities for development.

Are you ready for the next step? Send us your resume!

The F&B Supervisor is responsible for all Food & Beverage operations.

Responsibilities: