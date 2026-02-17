Assistant Restaurant Manager - Healthy Fastservice

Posted on February 17, 2026
Eindhoven
Permanent
About this role

Are you ready to take the lead in a vibrant, healthy fast-food environment? As an Assistant Manager, you will have the opportunity to showcase your leadership skills, motivate a team, and provide guests with an exceptional experience. You will effortlessly switch between directing, planning, ordering, and being on the floor yourself. No two days are the same.

With a strong onboarding program, opportunities for advancement, and room for initiative, this is the perfect chance for anyone looking to build their career and be part of a young, energetic, and international team.

Are you hospitable, hands-on, and ready to grow? Then apply now.

As an Assistant Manager, you are responsible for:

  • Managing inventory, KPIs, schedules, and orders with attention to detail;
  • Effectively guiding the team and ensuring a smooth execution of daily operations;
  • Recruiting, training, and developing an efficient and motivated team;
  • Creating an excellent customer experience and professionally resolving any complaints;
  • Ensuring the presentation and quality of every dish.

Requirements

As an Assistant Manager, you meet the following requirements:

  • You have 1 to 3 years of experience in the hospitality industry;
  • You have supervisory and management experience;
  • Knowledge of safety and hygiene (HACCP standards) is second nature to you;
  • You are hospitable. It's in your DNA;
  • You love healthy fast food.

Salary

2500 - 3000

For the position of Assistant Manager, a gross hourly salary of €16.08 will be offered. They also provide interesting secondary employment conditions. I would be happy to discuss those conditions in a personal conversation.

For the position of Assistant Manager, a gross hourly salary of €16.08 will be offered. They also provide interesting secondary employment conditions. I would be happy to discuss those conditions in a personal conversation.

