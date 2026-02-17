Assistant Restaurant Manager - Healthy Fastservice

Are you ready to take the lead in a vibrant, healthy fast-food environment? As an Assistant Manager, you will have the opportunity to showcase your leadership skills, motivate a team, and provide guests with an exceptional experience. You will effortlessly switch between directing, planning, ordering, and being on the floor yourself. No two days are the same.

With a strong onboarding program, opportunities for advancement, and room for initiative, this is the perfect chance for anyone looking to build their career and be part of a young, energetic, and international team.

Are you hospitable, hands-on, and ready to grow? Then apply now.

As an Assistant Manager, you are responsible for: