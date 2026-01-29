Assistant General Manager - Restaurant

Are you an ambitious leader ready to drive results and make your mark in a thriving venue? If your passion lies in elevating dining experiences and driving success, this position could be your next great adventure! In this challenging role, you are the driving force behind the team. You ensure that everyone performs at their best, that guests always have an unforgettable experience, and that we achieve our ambitious goals. With your sharp insights and organizational talent, you guarantee that daily operations run smoothly and that we move together towards sustainable growth. Are you ready for a new challenge with the opportunity to advance to the position of General Manager? Do you want to further develop your leadership skills and make a significant impact? Look no further, apply now! Join the team and help create an exceptional guest experience that keeps the restaurant shining.

As Assistant General Manager, you and your team ensure that everything runs smoothly and that guests can enjoy a relaxed night out. Additionally, you are responsible for: