Assistant General Manager - Restaurant
About this role
Are you an ambitious leader ready to drive results and make your mark in a thriving venue? If your passion lies in elevating dining experiences and driving success, this position could be your next great adventure! In this challenging role, you are the driving force behind the team. You ensure that everyone performs at their best, that guests always have an unforgettable experience, and that we achieve our ambitious goals. With your sharp insights and organizational talent, you guarantee that daily operations run smoothly and that we move together towards sustainable growth. Are you ready for a new challenge with the opportunity to advance to the position of General Manager? Do you want to further develop your leadership skills and make a significant impact? Look no further, apply now! Join the team and help create an exceptional guest experience that keeps the restaurant shining.
As Assistant General Manager, you and your team ensure that everything runs smoothly and that guests can enjoy a relaxed night out. Additionally, you are responsible for:
- You motivate the team and provide the right energy within the venue;
- You act as a point of contact for both team members and guests, switching between leadership and hospitality;
- You assist the Operations Manager in daily operations and ensure guest satisfaction;
- You coach, train, and develop the team, and prepare the schedules;
- You manage purchasing and contribute to achieving financial objectives.
Requirements
The ultimate Assistant General Manager meets the following criteria:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a comparable leadership role;
- A diploma in Social Hygiene and basic knowledge of HACCP is a plus;
- Extensive product and industry knowledge;
- Able to communicate effectively and perfectly sense the wishes of guests;
- A motivator with an entrepreneurial mindset;
- Hospitable, enthusiastic, and ready for a new challenge!
Salary
You will be working for a very trendy and innovative hospitality business in Amsterdam with a young and enthusiastic team of colleagues. Additionally, you will be rewarded with a competitive salary of around €3500 gross per month based on a full-time employment of 38 hours. You have 26 vacation days, and overtime is paid out or exchanged for time off. Furthermore, there is significant investment in development, and the organization offers many opportunities for advancement.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.