Facilities Technician Banking | Fulltime | Amsterdam (On-site)

Do you enjoy practical work and being active during the day? In this Facilities Support Officer role in Amsterdam, you support a modern office daily. You work fully on-site in a stable, professional environment. Your work helps colleagues do their jobs without disruption. You support the Facilities Manager and learn the full facilities process. This role suits someone who likes structure, movement, and clear tasks.

Your job as a Facilities Support Officer

As the on-site Facilities Support Officer, you support the daily operations of the Amsterdam office. You make sure the workplace is safe, organised, and ready for use every day. You work closely with the Facilities Manager and internal departments. Your role combines physical tasks with light administrative work. You are visible in the organisation and help colleagues directly. Further, you are responsible for the:

handling of incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries;

setting up meeting rooms, workspaces, and office furniture;

supporting office moves, events, and practical requests;

coordinating with external suppliers and service providers;

reporting facility issues such as defects or safety risks;

You also support basic administration related to facilities and documentation.

Your workplace

You work on-site at the Amsterdam office within the Facilities team. The team supports colleagues across all departments in the organisation. You report directly to the Facilities Manager and act as their backup. The working atmosphere is professional, structured, and supportive. Colleagues rely on each other to keep the office running smoothly. Your contribution is visible and appreciated throughout the organisation.

What do you bring to the table?

In this role, you need to have experience in managing and operating HVAC, first aid, technical maintenance, camera systems, security systems, and fire systems. Reliability and a practical mindset are essential! You need to work carefully, as your work affects safety and daily operations. Clear communication is important when supporting colleagues and suppliers. You are comfortable switching between physical and administrative tasks. To do this job well, you bring:

physical fitness and comfort with manual tasks;

good command of the English language;

basic skills in Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, and Teams;

a service-oriented and cooperative attitude.

What’s in it for you?

This is a full-time, on-site position with clear working hours. You work in a stable office environment with a fixed location. You gain hands-on experience in facilities and office operations. In return for your commitment, you receive: