Cluster Revenue Coordinator

Are you good at analyzing data and do you have a commercial mindset? Then read on, you might be the person I’m looking for! As a Revenue Coordinator, you will support the Revenue Manager in implementing pricing strategies for six hotels in The Netherlands. You’ll assist by preparing reports and analyses and will be responsible for tactical revenue management. This role offers a lot of variety since each hotel is different.The organization manages over 100 hotels worldwide, catering to both corporate and leisure guests. Your main workplace will be the office near Schiphol Airport, but you’ll also regularly visit the other hotels.

