Cluster Revenue Coordinator
About this role
A starter role in Hotel Revenue Management!
Are you good at analyzing data and do you have a commercial mindset? Then read on, you might be the person I’m looking for! As a Revenue Coordinator, you will support the Revenue Manager in implementing pricing strategies for six hotels in The Netherlands. You’ll assist by preparing reports and analyses and will be responsible for tactical revenue management. This role offers a lot of variety since each hotel is different.The organization manages over 100 hotels worldwide, catering to both corporate and leisure guests. Your main workplace will be the office near Schiphol Airport, but you’ll also regularly visit the other hotels.
Do you recognize yourself in this profile? Then I’d love to get in touch with you!
You will work closely with the Revenue Manager, whom you will support. In addition, you will collaborate closely with your colleagues in the hotels. Your responsibilities will include:
- Acting as the first point of contact for revenue-related support requests from the hotels;
- Preparing daily and monthly reports;
- Proposing pricing strategies, implementing them, and monitoring the results;
- Analyzing the hotels’ key competitors;
- Assisting the hotels with creating price proposals for groups and events;
- Managing the distribution channels across various booking platforms (including Booking.com and Expedia).
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for someone who enjoys working collaboratively. You are driven, analytical, and have a professional attitude. In addition, we are looking for:
- A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent level of education and thinking);
- Experience in Revenue Management, or current experience in Front Office/Reservations with a desire to develop further in Revenue;
- Excellent command of English, Dutch is a good to have;
- A results-oriented and eager-to-learn mindset;
- Knowledge of PMS systems and the MS Office suite (especially Excel).
Salary
The salary for this position depends on knowledge and experience and will be around €3,000 gross per month based on a full-time contract. In addition, the secondary employment benefits are well arranged, with plenty of opportunities for growth.
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.