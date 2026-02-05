Banquet Supervisor - Hotel and Congress Center
About this role
Are you passionate about F&B and hospitality? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where creativity and attention to detail come together? Then this position is perfect for you!
We are looking for a driven Food & Beverage Supervisor to join the team at a beautiful hotel on the outskirts of Utrecht.
Intrigued? Contact me, I would love to tell you more!
As a F&B Supervisor, you will be responsible for organizing all food and beverage-related activities within the hotel, such as meetings and conferences. You will lead your team in a positive manner and communicate and coordinate with other departments as needed.
In short, your responsibilities will be:
- Overseeing the general operations of the hotel's F&B department;
- Managing and coaching your team;
- Improving the department where necessary;
- Monitoring and complying with all processes and HACCP regulations.
Requirements
As the perfect F&B Supervisor, you recognize yourself in the following criteria:
- You have a relevant MBO/HBO-level education (e.g., Hotel Management);
- At least one year of experience in a similar role;
- Naturally hospitable and presentable;
- You are confident and able to conduct performance reviews with your colleagues.
Salary
The salary offered for this position is between €2500 and €2700 gross per month based on a 38-hour workweek. Do you have student loan debt? This organization offers a reasonable compensation on top of the salary, which can amount to up to €400 net per month.
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days if you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. In consultation with you, we'll introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.