Senior Electronics Systems & Manufacturing Engineer

Take the next step in your career with an iconic camera producer that combines vintage appeal and state-of-the-art modern technology! In this multicultural, multidisciplinary team you are the lynchpin in electrical engineering and manufacturability. Find your place in a fast-moving, learning rich environment, where your engineering skills will be on full display!

Here you will be part of a hands-on team where you will design, prototype, and manufacture some of the most well-known camera systems on the market. You will have the opportunity to make an impact in a start-up/scale-up that has become a household name. This is the perfect opportunity to have full control over the full engineering lifecycle, from concept phase all the way to production, deployment, and manufacturing. If you have been looking to move to the Netherlands, then this is your chance as relocation within the EU is a real possibility.

We would be more than happy to tell you all about this role, get in contact today!

In this position you will take designs from concept to mass production, guiding architecture, validation, and factory builds with a small, senior team. Among other things your responsibilities will include: