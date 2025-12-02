Operational Technology Specialist (Energy) Amsterdam

Are you ready to make impact in the world of energy and technology? Get trained as an OT Specialist and discover how electrical engineering and automation come together. You play a key role in managing and digitalizing systems that ensure the control and protection of our high‑voltage grid.

Make impact as OT Specialist – now and in the future. In this role, you are the expert who ensures that secondary installations – such as relays and remote terminal units – function optimally. You oversee crucial automation systems, intervene in case of malfunctions, and take the lead in maintenance and improvement projects. Thanks to your knowledge and commitment, the electricity grid remains reliable, safe, and future‑proof.

What will you do as an OT Specialist? To be trained as an OT Specialist, the first year is dedicated to the training program (in Dutch). In the first three months, you start with a full‑time training in which you learn everything about safety and high‑voltage technology. The following eight months focus on practical experience and in‑depth knowledge of automation technology, where you will gradually take on more responsibilities. As an OT Specialist, your tasks include:

Configuring and maintaining operational technology within high‑voltage substations

Preparing and executing technical work, including drafting schedules and coordinating execution

Contributing to innovative solutions in the test and development lab

Participating in on‑call services and acting as a second‑line specialist

Continuously learning and applying new techniques in substation automation

You want to learn everything about energy technology and automation technology. You are practice‑oriented, but at the same time theoretically strong. You are looking for a position within energy technology in which the alternation between fieldwork and office work is central. In addition, you have:

A completed Bachelor’s diploma, for example in Electrical Engineering, Energy Technology, Mechatronics Engineering

You are technology‑driven

A flexible attitude; approximately 8 times per year you are on call for second‑line on‑call services (outside office hours)

You are a team player, work accurately, and are open to feedback

Fluency in Dutch is required, as the entire training program will be conducted in Dutch. If Afrikaans is your native language, you may also qualify to participate in this program.

Contact: j.frederiks@xelvin.nl – +31 (0)6 10 04 69 45 (Jori Frederiks, Managing Consultant)