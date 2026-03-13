ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers

Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML has been given the green light to expand to a second location in Eindhoven. A large new campus will be constructed to accommodate 20.000 new workers.

ASML expansion to create 20.000 jobs in Eindhoven

The Eindhoven city council has voted in favour of letting ASML build a large new campus in the city. With an existing base in the nearby Veldhoven, the new location will be at the Brainport Industries Campus near the Eindhoven Airport and is expected to generate around 20.000 jobs.

Additional jobs numbering in the tens of thousands will likely also be created at ASML’s suppliers in the region, reports NOS. Construction is planned to start after the summer, with the building doors opening to the first workers in 2028.

ASML’s expansion plan first got approval in 2024, but another vote was needed after an amendment to the environmental plan that would allow roads to be rerouted or modified.