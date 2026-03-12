Danish speaking Customer Service

Join an international customer support team where you’ll assist customers with questions about bookings, logistical queries, loyalty programmes and other service‑related requests. You’ll handle calls, provide clear and efficient solutions, and ensure every customer enjoys a smooth, positive experience.

You’ll begin with a comprehensive paid training programme in the office to learn all systems and processes. After onboarding, you’ll continue to broaden your knowledge through cross‑training and ongoing support from experienced colleagues.



We’re looking for someone with HAVO/MBO4, ideally with customer service or call‑centre experience. You speak Danish and English fluently, feel confident working with computer systems, and enjoy being part of a multicultural team. Full availability during the initial training period (40 hours) and flexibility for shift work are required (across 7 days).



What’s offered:



A competitive monthly salary up to €2646.75 per month, based on 40h, language and shift allowances, hybrid working options, paid training, holiday allowance, end‑of‑year bonus, pension contribution, continued development opportunities and regular social events.



To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.

languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.