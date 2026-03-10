Customer Service Representative | Norwegian | Amsterdam

Our international client is seeking a proactive and self-motivated Customer Service Agent with excellent Swedish/Norwegian and English language skills. Based in the heart of Amsterdam, you will provide exceptional support and service to travellers, addressing inquiries and resolving issues efficiently. The role involves communication through various channels such as phone, email, and chat, as well as ensuring customer satisfaction through effective problem-solving.



Provide general information, support, and service to customers and travel agents using communication channels like phone, email, and chat.



Offer website assistance and guide customers on fares, availability, and schedules.



Recognize and act on sales opportunities.



Highlight the advantages of the company's services over competitors and propose alternatives when needed to finalize sales and increase turnover.



Share feedback about website usage and suggest improvements.





Available to start April 13th, 2026



Professional secondary education (MBO) or equivalent work and think level.



Proficiency in Swedish or Norwegian at a near-native level. Able to understand both languages fluently, preferably able to speak both fluently. Fluent English skills (both written and spoken).



Fully available (40 hours per week) for the initial 8-week in-office training program.



Empathy, quick problem-solving abilities, and willingness to exceed customer expectations.



Proactivity in sharing ideas to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.



Preferably, experience in customer service or the travel industry.



Flexibility in working hours and adaptability to complex computer systems.



A team player who is also capable of working independently.

