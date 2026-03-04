EDD Specialist (Netherlands)
About this role
At bunq, our mission is to give our users a smooth and hassle-free banking experience. Everything we do is centered on building trust and making sure their money is always safe. As an EDD Specialist, you are at the heart of this promise! You are the expert who works behind the scenes to protect our users from fraud, ensuring they can bank with total peace of mind and keep bunq prepared for checks and reviews from regulators like the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) 🏦
Take Ownership:
Your mission is to keep our users compliant to bunq's policies and the law, while investigating any potential deviations 🔎 As our EDD Specialist, you will:
Make sharp, accurate, risk-based decisions that shield our users from fraud, building trust.
Systematically eliminate the EDD tasks by taking decisive ownership of the most complex, high-risk cases that our automated systems cannot solve.
Continuously improve our EDD framework by identifying the root cause of escalations and driving enhancements to our AI tools and processes.
Play a vital role in helping bunq stay compliant with policies and regulations.
Requirements
You have an early ability to make accurate, risk-based decisions on complex Customer Due Diligence (CDD) cases.
You have a demonstrated engineering mindset to identify root causes and drive process improvements within the EDD framework.
You have a ability to leverage AI tools and data to conduct efficient and effective risk investigations.
You have a solid understanding of KYC/AML compliance frameworks and their practical application in case reviews.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.