Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English
About this role
Are you looking for a Customer Service position that offers more responsibilities than just providing excellent customer service? Then this opportunity might be something for you.
For one of our international clients – a British company that specializes in providing insurance solutions and support services to businesses across various industries – we are currently seeking for a Dutch-speaking Customer Service Advisor to join their team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will play a vital role in providing top-notch support to customers and clients, as well as ensuring smooth claims resolution. Your focus will be on acting as a point of contact for customers and clients, responding to inquiries and questions, and communicating both internally and externally to coordinate tasks related to claims resolution.
In this role, you will:
- Respond promptly and accurately to customer queries
- Build strong relationships with stakeholders, both internally and externally
- Prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and handle complaints effectively, as well as provide support to team members when needed
- Gather documentation and evidence for claims investigations, and evaluate coverage and estimate losses
- Communicate claim status effectively with insurers and customers
For this role, we are searching for someone who:
- Has prior experience working in a customer-facing position
- Is fluent in Dutch and English
- Enjoys providing a positive and efficient customer experience
- Sees the solution rather than the problem and has a good eye for details
- Is available 40 hours/week and is open to coming to the office 3 days/week
What’s on the table?
- Great onboarding training to be successful in the job
- Quarterly bonus scheme
- 25 holiday days
- Full travel reimbursement
- Multinational and supportive environment with team initiatives and outings
Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply or contact me directly at nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.
We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.
