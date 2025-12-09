Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English

Are you looking for a Customer Service position that offers more responsibilities than just providing excellent customer service? Then this opportunity might be something for you.

For one of our international clients – a British company that specializes in providing insurance solutions and support services to businesses across various industries – we are currently seeking for a Dutch-speaking Customer Service Advisor to join their team in Amsterdam. In this role, you will play a vital role in providing top-notch support to customers and clients, as well as ensuring smooth claims resolution. Your focus will be on acting as a point of contact for customers and clients, responding to inquiries and questions, and communicating both internally and externally to coordinate tasks related to claims resolution.

In this role, you will:

Respond promptly and accurately to customer queries

Build strong relationships with stakeholders, both internally and externally

Prioritize tasks to meet deadlines and handle complaints effectively, as well as provide support to team members when needed

Gather documentation and evidence for claims investigations, and evaluate coverage and estimate losses

Communicate claim status effectively with insurers and customers

For this role, we are searching for someone who:

Has prior experience working in a customer-facing position

Is fluent in Dutch and English

Enjoys providing a positive and efficient customer experience

Sees the solution rather than the problem and has a good eye for details

Is available 40 hours/week and is open to coming to the office 3 days/week

What’s on the table?

Great onboarding training to be successful in the job

Quarterly bonus scheme

25 holiday days

Full travel reimbursement

Multinational and supportive environment with team initiatives and outings

Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply or contact me directly at nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

