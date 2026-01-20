Adams Multilingual Recruitment specialises in matching multilingual and near-native English speakers with job opportunities in the Netherlands. We are passionate about recruiting and dedicated to placing the right candidates with the right clients.

With over 25 years’ experience in the industry, we pride ourselves on offering a high-quality, professional service. We are known for providing a transparent and honest recruitment approach with a personal element. We listen carefully to our candidates and clients in order to gain a clear understanding of their needs. We act quickly and efficiently and only send CVs of candidates we truly believe are a match for the job and the company. At the same time, we develop a close relationship with our candidates and aim to create a positive experience for them during the entire recruitment process.