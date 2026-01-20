Home
Adams Multilingual Recruitment

Adams Multilingual Recruitment specialises in matching multilingual and near-native English speakers with job opportunities in the Netherlands. We are passionate about recruiting and dedicated to placing the right candidates with the right clients. 

With over 25 years’ experience in the industry, we pride ourselves on offering a high-quality, professional service. We are known for providing a transparent and honest recruitment approach with a personal element. We listen carefully to our candidates and clients in order to gain a clear understanding of their needs. We act quickly and efficiently and only send CVs of candidates we truly believe are a match for the job and the company. At the same time, we develop a close relationship with our candidates and aim to create a positive experience for them during the entire recruitment process.

Jobs in the Netherlands by Adams Multilingual Recruitment

Payments Resolution Specialist
Treasury Manager | English
Lease Admin Analyst – English
General Manager, Operations | Creative Production Studio | Dutch
Office & HR Coordinator
Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English
Trade Marketing Specialist | ENG
Administrative Customer Assistant | Turkish
Communications Officer | English
Sales Director Europe | FMCG Food | Korean speaker
Customer Support & Order Management Specialist | German
Operations Advisor | German & English
Technical Customer Success Specialist | Dutch
Machinery Mechanics | Forklift, Automotive or Heavy Machinery | ENG only
Customer Success Advisor | German
Credit Controller | French
Functional Consultant ERP – Supply Chain | Dutch
Office IT Engineer | ENG
Growth Marketing Specialist | Dutch & English
Sales Empowerment Specialist | English

