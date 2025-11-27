General Manager, Operations | Creative Production Studio | Dutch
About this role
Our client is a world-class creative production studio specializing in custom-built scenic elements for live entertainment and international events. Part of a global leader in entertainment technology, they combine artisan craftsmanship with technical innovation to bring extraordinary experiences to life—from design concept through fabrication, testing, and installation.
As they enter an exciting phase of growth and integration within their global family, they're seeking an exceptional General Manager, Operations to lead daily operations, drive organizational excellence, and support long-term expansion. This is a true partnership role: you'll work hand-in-hand with the Founder to build scalable systems and professional structures while preserving the creative soul that makes this studio unique.
What You'll Do
Operational Leadership & Excellence
- Oversee end-to-end studio operations across design, fabrication, project support, logistics, and administration
- Analyze and optimize workflows to create clarity, efficiency, and scalability without compromising creativity
- Structure the complete project lifecycle: planning, scheduling, budgeting, capacity management, logistics, and quality control
- Implement KPIs aligned with global standards while respecting local studio dynamics
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and manage operational aspects of facilities
Strategic & Organizational Development
- Translate global strategic objectives into actionable local initiatives
- Develop a 12-month operational roadmap, progressively assuming responsibilities currently managed by the Founder
- Prepare the studio for sustainable growth through process mapping, role benchmarking, and organisational design
- Play a key role in upcoming ERP implementation and integration initiatives
People & Culture Leadership
- Lead and support a diverse team of creative and technical specialists
- Foster a collaborative, respectful environment that honours the studio's artisan-driven culture
- Listen first, understand deeply, then thoughtfully introduce improvements
- Provide stability and calm leadership in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
- Build trust across all departments and offer hands-on support when needed
Financial & Business Acumen
- Partner with Finance to manage budgets, forecasts, operational costs, and margins
- Contribute operational insights to investment decisions
- Drive revenue, margin, and EBITDA performance through improved operational infrastructure
Global Collaboration
- Work closely with international colleagues across operations, people, finance, and integration
- Represent the studio in leadership meetings, summits, and group-wide initiatives
- Complete comprehensive onboarding, including two weeks at US headquarters
What You'll Bring
- Fluent in Dutch and strong English communication skills
- 10+ years in operational leadership within project-driven environments
- Background in creative production, live entertainment, staging, events, fabrication, festivals, technical studio operations, or similar sectors
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Management, or related field; Master’s preferred
- Experience managing operations for small to medium-sized organizations, ideally including scaling or post-acquisition transitions
- Proven track record in process improvement, workflow optimization, and cross-functional coordination
- Strong financial literacy, including budgeting, planning, KPIs, and P&L fundamentals
- Hands-on, pragmatic leadership style with low ego and exceptional listening skills
- Ability to remain composed and supportive under pressure
- Natural relationship-builder who earns trust quickly with creative teams
- Willingness to travel internationally 15–20% annually
- Fully on-site presence in the Amsterdam area (remote/hybrid not available due to the nature of work)
What's On Offer
- Competitive salary (€120,000 – €130,000) plus 10% bonus
- Comprehensive onboarding, including two weeks atthe US headquarters
- Genuine opportunity to shape the operational future of a remarkable creative studio
- High-impact role with real ownership and direct partnership with the Founder
- Inspiring work environment blending creativity, craftsmanship, and technical excellence
The salary range reflects the experience and relevant skills required for this role. We're happy to discuss compensation with qualified candidates.
We never request payment from candidates and only contact applicants through official business channels. If someone asks for money, it's a scam.
Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.
