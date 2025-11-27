General Manager, Operations | Creative Production Studio | Dutch

Our client is a world-class creative production studio specializing in custom-built scenic elements for live entertainment and international events. Part of a global leader in entertainment technology, they combine artisan craftsmanship with technical innovation to bring extraordinary experiences to life—from design concept through fabrication, testing, and installation.

As they enter an exciting phase of growth and integration within their global family, they're seeking an exceptional General Manager, Operations to lead daily operations, drive organizational excellence, and support long-term expansion. This is a true partnership role: you'll work hand-in-hand with the Founder to build scalable systems and professional structures while preserving the creative soul that makes this studio unique.

What You'll Do

Operational Leadership & Excellence

Oversee end-to-end studio operations across design, fabrication, project support, logistics, and administration

Analyze and optimize workflows to create clarity, efficiency, and scalability without compromising creativity

Structure the complete project lifecycle: planning, scheduling, budgeting, capacity management, logistics, and quality control

Implement KPIs aligned with global standards while respecting local studio dynamics

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and manage operational aspects of facilities

Strategic & Organizational Development

Translate global strategic objectives into actionable local initiatives

Develop a 12-month operational roadmap, progressively assuming responsibilities currently managed by the Founder

Prepare the studio for sustainable growth through process mapping, role benchmarking, and organisational design

Play a key role in upcoming ERP implementation and integration initiatives

People & Culture Leadership

Lead and support a diverse team of creative and technical specialists

Foster a collaborative, respectful environment that honours the studio's artisan-driven culture

Listen first, understand deeply, then thoughtfully introduce improvements

Provide stability and calm leadership in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Build trust across all departments and offer hands-on support when needed

Financial & Business Acumen

Partner with Finance to manage budgets, forecasts, operational costs, and margins

Contribute operational insights to investment decisions

Drive revenue, margin, and EBITDA performance through improved operational infrastructure

Global Collaboration

Work closely with international colleagues across operations, people, finance, and integration

Represent the studio in leadership meetings, summits, and group-wide initiatives

Complete comprehensive onboarding, including two weeks at US headquarters

What You'll Bring

Fluent in Dutch and strong English communication skills

10+ years in operational leadership within project-driven environments

Background in creative production, live entertainment, staging, events, fabrication, festivals, technical studio operations, or similar sectors

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Management, or related field; Master’s preferred

Experience managing operations for small to medium-sized organizations, ideally including scaling or post-acquisition transitions

Proven track record in process improvement, workflow optimization, and cross-functional coordination

Strong financial literacy, including budgeting, planning, KPIs, and P&L fundamentals

Hands-on, pragmatic leadership style with low ego and exceptional listening skills

Ability to remain composed and supportive under pressure

Natural relationship-builder who earns trust quickly with creative teams

Willingness to travel internationally 15–20% annually

Fully on-site presence in the Amsterdam area (remote/hybrid not available due to the nature of work)

What's On Offer

Competitive salary (€120,000 – €130,000) plus 10% bonus

Comprehensive onboarding, including two weeks atthe US headquarters

Genuine opportunity to shape the operational future of a remarkable creative studio

High-impact role with real ownership and direct partnership with the Founder

Inspiring work environment blending creativity, craftsmanship, and technical excellence

The salary range reflects the experience and relevant skills required for this role. We're happy to discuss compensation with qualified candidates.

Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.



