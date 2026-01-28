Supply Chain Lead | FMCG |
About this role
Our client is the official European subsidiary of a globally recognized Asian producer of iconic FMCG food products. Their flagship spicy noodle series has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide, making the brand synonymous with unforgettable taste and innovation.
Role Overview
We are seeking an experienced and hands-on Supply Chain Management Lead to lead, structure, and optimize supply chain operations for this rapidly growing European food business.
This role is responsible for end-to-end supply chain execution, including demand planning, inventory management, import and customs coordination, warehousing, and logistics. As this is a growing organization, the Team Lead will play a key role in setting up and professionalizing core SCM processes, while also acting as a people lead and key business partner to Sales, Finance, and headquarters.
The role combines operational execution with continuous improvement and strategic oversight.
Key Responsibilities
Supply Chain Leadership & Coordination
- Lead and oversee day-to-day supply chain operations, ensuring continuity, efficiency, and scalability
- Act as the primary SCM point of contact for internal stakeholders and the global headquarters
- Support, coach, and guide SCM team members as the function grows
Demand Planning & Inventory Management
- Own demand forecasting in close collaboration with Sales and Business Development
- Maintain optimal inventory levels to balance product availability, cash flow, and obsolescence risk
- Monitor stock movements, slow movers, and expiry risks, proactively proposing corrective actions
Procurement & HQ Coordination
- Manage the ordering process with headquarters, aligning forecasts, production capacity, and lead times
- Track inbound shipments and proactively manage deviations or delays
- Align European market needs with HQ planning cycles
Import, Customs & Compliance
- Oversee import clearance processes, ensuring compliance with European customs, food, and regulatory requirements
- Coordinate with freight forwarders, customs agents, and authorities to ensure timely and compliant imports
Warehousing & Logistics
- Manage warehouse operations and third-party logistics providers, ensuring proper storage, handling, and distribution
- Optimize transportation flows and logistics costs while maintaining service levels
- Set and monitor KPIs related to warehouse performance, delivery accuracy, and lead times
Process Improvement & Reporting
- Analyze supply chain data to identify efficiency improvements, cost savings, and risk mitigation opportunities
- Establish and improve SCM processes, documentation, and internal controls
- Prepare clear supply chain reporting for management, including risks, stock positions, and forward outlook
Qualifications
- Experience: 10+ years of supply chain management experience, preferably within FMCG, food, or international trading environments
- Proven experience in inventory management, demand planning, warehousing, and logistics
- Solid knowledge of import/export operations and customs clearance within Europe
- Experience working with headquarters or overseas suppliers in a structured supply chain environment
- Demonstrated ability to lead, coordinate, or mentor team members
- Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills
- Experience working with ERP software; SAP experience is preferred
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally
- Fluency in English is required; additional European languages and/or Korean language skills are a strong plus
- Familiarity with Asian food products or multicultural supply chain environments is an advantage
What We Offer
- A key role in shaping and scaling the European supply chain of a globally recognized brand
- High level of ownership and visibility within a growing organization
- A dynamic, international, and entrepreneurial working environment
- Competitive salary and benefits package
- Opportunities for professional growth as the European organization expands
Excited to learn more? Please feel free to apply directly!
