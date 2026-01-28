Supply Chain Lead | FMCG

Our client is the official European subsidiary of a globally recognized Asian producer of iconic FMCG food products. Their flagship spicy noodle series has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide, making the brand synonymous with unforgettable taste and innovation.

Role Overview

We are seeking an experienced and hands-on Supply Chain Management Lead to lead, structure, and optimize supply chain operations for this rapidly growing European food business.

This role is responsible for end-to-end supply chain execution, including demand planning, inventory management, import and customs coordination, warehousing, and logistics. As this is a growing organization, the Team Lead will play a key role in setting up and professionalizing core SCM processes, while also acting as a people lead and key business partner to Sales, Finance, and headquarters.

The role combines operational execution with continuous improvement and strategic oversight.

Key Responsibilities

Supply Chain Leadership & Coordination

Lead and oversee day-to-day supply chain operations, ensuring continuity, efficiency, and scalability

Act as the primary SCM point of contact for internal stakeholders and the global headquarters

Support, coach, and guide SCM team members as the function grows

Demand Planning & Inventory Management

Own demand forecasting in close collaboration with Sales and Business Development

Maintain optimal inventory levels to balance product availability, cash flow, and obsolescence risk

Monitor stock movements, slow movers, and expiry risks, proactively proposing corrective actions

Procurement & HQ Coordination

Manage the ordering process with headquarters, aligning forecasts, production capacity, and lead times

Track inbound shipments and proactively manage deviations or delays

Align European market needs with HQ planning cycles

Import, Customs & Compliance

Oversee import clearance processes, ensuring compliance with European customs, food, and regulatory requirements

Coordinate with freight forwarders, customs agents, and authorities to ensure timely and compliant imports

Warehousing & Logistics

Manage warehouse operations and third-party logistics providers, ensuring proper storage, handling, and distribution

Optimize transportation flows and logistics costs while maintaining service levels

Set and monitor KPIs related to warehouse performance, delivery accuracy, and lead times

Process Improvement & Reporting

Analyze supply chain data to identify efficiency improvements, cost savings, and risk mitigation opportunities

Establish and improve SCM processes, documentation, and internal controls

Prepare clear supply chain reporting for management, including risks, stock positions, and forward outlook

Qualifications

Experience: 10+ years of supply chain management experience, preferably within FMCG, food, or international trading environments

of supply chain management experience, preferably within FMCG, food, or international trading environments Proven experience in inventory management, demand planning, warehousing, and logistics

Solid knowledge of import/export operations and customs clearance within Europe

Experience working with headquarters or overseas suppliers in a structured supply chain environment

Demonstrated ability to lead, coordinate, or mentor team members

Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills

Experience working with ERP software; SAP experience is preferred

Excellent communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally

Fluency in English is required; additional European languages and/or Korean language skills are a strong plus

Familiarity with Asian food products or multicultural supply chain environments is an advantage

What We Offer

A key role in shaping and scaling the European supply chain of a globally recognized brand

High level of ownership and visibility within a growing organization

A dynamic, international, and entrepreneurial working environment

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional growth as the European organization expands

Excited to learn more? Please feel free to apply directly!

