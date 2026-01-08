Warehouse & Logistics Coordinator
Posted on January 8, 2026
Eindhoven
English
Posted on January 8, 2026
About this role
In this role you will be managing the flow of goods to ensure timely support for customer projects around the world. In this hands-on role, you'll take ownership of key logistics functions and contribute directly to keeping everything moving smoothly. Your responsibilities will include:
- Handling daily warehouse activities, such as order picking, packing, labeling, and preparing items for both domestic and international dispatch
- Receiving incoming shipments, inspecting contents for accuracy, and managing storage or further processing
- Maintaining an organized, clean, and efficient warehouse space to ensure a safe and productive working environment
- Managing inventory data, order entries, and shipment records within the ERP system
- Supporting logistics administration through scheduling, document preparation, and internal coordination
- Performing physically active tasks involving lifting and moving goods, requiring a good baseline of physical stamina
Requirements
Our ideal candidate brings:
- Junior-level experience in warehouse or logistics operations, ideally in an international environment. We also welcome recent graduates with no prior work experience who are motivated to start their career in logistics.
- Knowledge of international shipping standards and documentation is a plus
- A problem-solving approach and a technical mindset
- Physical fitness to handle warehouse tasks when needed
- At least a MBO level 4 (or similar) education
- You are located close to Eindhoven. Candidates that are located far outside this area will not be considered. We are not open to candidates that still need to relocate.
- Strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken, to work effectively with global partners
Salary
€2500-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic and fast-growing global business with over one million daily users worldwide, including top brands.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Procurement Manager - Packaging (TEMP)
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Sales Support Specialist