Warehouse & Logistics Coordinator

Handling daily warehouse activities, such as order picking, packing, labeling, and preparing items for both domestic and international dispatch

Receiving incoming shipments, inspecting contents for accuracy, and managing storage or further processing

Maintaining an organized, clean, and efficient warehouse space to ensure a safe and productive working environment

Managing inventory data, order entries, and shipment records within the ERP system

Supporting logistics administration through scheduling, document preparation, and internal coordination

Performing physically active tasks involving lifting and moving goods, requiring a good baseline of physical stamina

In this role you will be managing the flow of goods to ensure timely support for customer projects around the world. In this hands-on role, you'll take ownership of key logistics functions and contribute directly to keeping everything moving smoothly. Your responsibilities will include:We’re looking for someone who is comfortable in a hands-on, operational role that combines picking and packing activities with administrative logistics tasks. The ideal candidate is proactive, detail-oriented, and attentive to opportunities for improving logistics processes.