Posted on February 9, 2026
Bleiswijk
About this role

As a packing assistant, you will contribute to the efficient flow of our logistics operations at our modern depot in Bleiswijk. You will work closely with a team to ensure orders, returns, and shipments are handled with precision and care. Your attention to detail and proactive approach will help ensure that products reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. This role offers a dynamic and supportive environment where teamwork and collaboration are key.

What You Will Do:

  • inspect: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy.
  • pick: orders using a scanner to select the correct items.
  • pack: products carefully and prepare them for shipment.
  • process: returns both physically and administratively.
  • maintain: a clean and organized workspace at the end of your shift.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into a supportive and dynamic work environment where your efforts are valued, and your professional growth is encouraged. Here's what we offer to help you succeed as packing assistant:

  • A salary of €14.80 gross per hour, excluding allowances.
  • A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.
  • Irregularity allowance and 8.3% holiday pay.
  • Pension accrual through StiPP Plus.
  • Opportunities to grow within a modern and informal team.

Job Requirements

We are seeking a detail-oriented and proactive team player to support our logistics operations as a packing assistant in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

  • MBO 1 education level or equivalent work experience.
  • Experience with handheld devices and logistics systems preferred.
  • Available for shifts, including afternoons, evenings, and weekends.
  • Strong computer skills and ability to quickly learn new systems.
  • Comfortable working in a team and detail-oriented environment.

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a modern logistics organization specializing in multi-client fulfillment services. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we are committed to creating seamless solutions that make a difference for our clients and their customers.

What sets us apart is our open and informal culture, where collaboration and personal growth are key. From team-oriented day starts to opportunities for skill development, we ensure a supportive environment where every team member feels valued and empowered.

Are you ready to join a forward-thinking team as a packing assistant where your contributions truly matter?

We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.

