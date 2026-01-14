Warehouse operative

Warehouse operative

Posted on January 14, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on January 14, 2026

About this role

As a warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes at our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse (MCFW) in Bleiswijk. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork and precision are key. With your flexible mindset and attention to detail, you ensure that orders are processed accurately, keeping our customers satisfied. Additionally, you’ll take on light administrative tasks and support various departments when needed.

What You Will Do

  • Inspecting: incoming goods to check for accuracy and quality.
  • Picking and packing: collecting orders and carefully preparing them for shipment.
  • Processing returns: handling returned orders and making them ready for reshipment.
  • Administration: performing light administrative tasks, such as updating data in the system.
  • Flexibility: supporting other departments or similar roles when required.

What We Offer You

Joining our team means being part of a dynamic and innovative environment where your growth and contributions truly matter. We offer a comprehensive package designed to support both your professional ambitions and personal well-being.

  • An hourly salary between €14.75 and €14.80.
  • A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.
  • 27 leave days, with an option to purchase 5 extra days.
  • Travel reimbursement up to €7.54 per day.
  • Opportunities for growth within your department and Dynalogic.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and adaptable team player with logistics experience to join our dynamic warehouse team.

  • MBO 3 education level in logistics or similar field.
  • Ability to provide a valid Certificate of Conduct (VOG).
  • Flexible availability, including shift work (7:00-15:30 or 15:30-00:00).
  • Proficient computer skills and quick learner for administrative tasks.
  • Willingness to support other departments or similar roles as needed.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Bleiswijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Warehouse worker
Warehouse Worker 5 shifts system
Logistic employee
packing assistant
Return Coordinator
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position