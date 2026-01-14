As a warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics processes at our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse (MCFW) in Bleiswijk. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork and precision are key. With your flexible mindset and attention to detail, you ensure that orders are processed accurately, keeping our customers satisfied. Additionally, you’ll take on light administrative tasks and support various departments when needed.

What You Will Do

Inspecting: incoming goods to check for accuracy and quality.

Picking and packing: collecting orders and carefully preparing them for shipment.

Processing returns: handling returned orders and making them ready for reshipment.

Administration: performing light administrative tasks, such as updating data in the system.

Flexibility: supporting other departments or similar roles when required.

What We Offer You

Joining our team means being part of a dynamic and innovative environment where your growth and contributions truly matter. We offer a comprehensive package designed to support both your professional ambitions and personal well-being.

An hourly salary between €14.75 and €14.80.

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.

27 leave days, with an option to purchase 5 extra days.

Travel reimbursement up to €7.54 per day.

Opportunities for growth within your department and Dynalogic.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and adaptable team player with logistics experience to join our dynamic warehouse team.