What exactly are you going to do As a logistic employee, you will contribute to the smooth running of our warehouse operations. Working in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same, your precision and teamwork will help ensure customer satisfaction. You will handle a variety of tasks, from managing incoming goods to preparing orders for shipment, all while maintaining a safe and efficient workspace. Your ability to work accurately and flexibly will be key to keeping our logistics chain running seamlessly. What You Will Do: inspect: incoming goods for quality and quantity before storage

organize: and store goods in the correct location within the warehouse, ensuring clarity and order

pick: and pack orders with attention to detail, preparing them for shipment

register: and optimize processes using logistics systems or scanners

contribute: to a safe and efficient working environment by following rules and procedures

What do we offer you We believe in creating a supportive and rewarding environment where your contributions are truly valued. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team: A gross hourly wage between €17.33 and €18.77, depending on experience.

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

A workweek of 32 to 40 hours, based on your preference.

Travel expense reimbursement based on distance and transport method.

Shift allowances for evening, night, and weekend work.

Internal training and growth opportunities within a professional team.

Job Requirements Are you a precise, flexible, and team-oriented logistics professional? Join our dynamic team to ensure smooth warehouse operations and satisfied customers. MBO-level thinking, no specific diploma required.

Physically capable of performing warehouse tasks.

Accurate and structured work approach.

Experience with logistics systems or scanners is a plus.

Available 32-40 hours per week, flexible schedule.