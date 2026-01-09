Logistic employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a logistic employee, you will contribute to the smooth running of our warehouse operations. Working in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same, your precision and teamwork will help ensure customer satisfaction. You will handle a variety of tasks, from managing incoming goods to preparing orders for shipment, all while maintaining a safe and efficient workspace. Your ability to work accurately and flexibly will be key to keeping our logistics chain running seamlessly.
What You Will Do:
- inspect: incoming goods for quality and quantity before storage
- organize: and store goods in the correct location within the warehouse, ensuring clarity and order
- pick: and pack orders with attention to detail, preparing them for shipment
- register: and optimize processes using logistics systems or scanners
- contribute: to a safe and efficient working environment by following rules and procedures
What do we offer you
We believe in creating a supportive and rewarding environment where your contributions are truly valued. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:
- A gross hourly wage between €17.33 and €18.77, depending on experience.
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- A workweek of 32 to 40 hours, based on your preference.
- Travel expense reimbursement based on distance and transport method.
- Shift allowances for evening, night, and weekend work.
- Internal training and growth opportunities within a professional team.
Job Requirements
Are you a precise, flexible, and team-oriented logistics professional? Join our dynamic team to ensure smooth warehouse operations and satisfied customers.
- MBO-level thinking, no specific diploma required.
- Physically capable of performing warehouse tasks.
- Accurate and structured work approach.
- Experience with logistics systems or scanners is a plus.
- Available 32-40 hours per week, flexible schedule.
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a leading name in the logistics sector, dedicated to ensuring seamless and efficient processes. Guided by core values of reliability, collaboration, and growth, we’ve built a reputation for delivering quality and safety in everything we do.
What sets us apart is our personal approach. We invest in your development through internal training programs and foster a workplace culture centered on teamwork, open communication, and mutual success. Here, your contributions truly matter.
Are you ready to join a dynamic team where your growth and dedication are genuinely valued?