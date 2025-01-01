Home
Unique Multilingual is more than just a temporary employment agency. We assist a fast-growing number of companies to implement their HR policies with the aid of for example workshops, practical pocket manuals and tailored solutions.

Our candidates can depend on Unique Multilingual for the perfect match, career guidance and assistance and advice concerning living and working in the Netherlands.

Unique Multilingual is a part of Unique Nederland B.V.; the largest specialist in the Netherlands for the recruitment and selection of permanent and temporary office personnel at the level of upper secondary vocational education, higher professional education and university education. Unique specialises in filling administrative, commercial, financial and secretarial staffing requirements.

Unique Multilingual is 24/7 accessible, committed, and employs driven Consultants, who are Multilingual with experience abroad themselves.

Unique Multilingual offices are located in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam operating nationwide.

Contact info:

Unique Den Haag

  • 070 4131150
  • denhaag.office@unique.nl
  • Laan van Nieuw-Oost-Indie 131 2593 BM Den Haag

Unique Rotterdam

  • 010 4354811
  • rotterdam.blaak@unique.nl
  • Blaak 6 3011 TA Rotterdam

Unique Amsterdam

  • 020 5353400
  • amsterdam.centrum.office@unique.nl
  • Paalbergweg 2-4 1105 AG Amsterdam

French Customer Service
logistics reachtruck operator
Production Employee
Machine operator extrusion

Latest career news & articles

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
