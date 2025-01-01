Unique Multilingual is more than just a temporary employment agency. We assist a fast-growing number of companies to implement their HR policies with the aid of for example workshops, practical pocket manuals and tailored solutions.

Our candidates can depend on Unique Multilingual for the perfect match, career guidance and assistance and advice concerning living and working in the Netherlands.

Unique Multilingual is a part of Unique Nederland B.V.; the largest specialist in the Netherlands for the recruitment and selection of permanent and temporary office personnel at the level of upper secondary vocational education, higher professional education and university education. Unique specialises in filling administrative, commercial, financial and secretarial staffing requirements.

Unique Multilingual is 24/7 accessible, committed, and employs driven Consultants, who are Multilingual with experience abroad themselves.

Unique Multilingual offices are located in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam operating nationwide.

Contact info:

Unique Den Haag

070 4131150

denhaag.office@unique.nl

Laan van Nieuw-Oost-Indie 131 2593 BM Den Haag

Unique Rotterdam

010 4354811

rotterdam.blaak@unique.nl

Blaak 6 3011 TA Rotterdam

Unique Amsterdam