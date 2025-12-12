Warehouse Operator
About this role
As a Warehouse Operator, you play a key role in the accurate and efficient handling of pharmaceutical materials. You work with SAP to manage inventory, process incoming and outgoing goods, and keep stock levels up to date.
What You Will Do:
- Goods receipt: check and book incoming shipments in SAP, verify accuracy, and follow quality procedures.
- Inventory & labeling: update stock movements in SAP, label materials correctly, and support regular inventory counts.
- Order picking & packing: pick orders with precision, pack according to pharma guidelines, and secure product quality.
- Shipping: prepare outbound shipments, create SAP documentation, and coordinate with logistics partners.
- Cross-team support: collaborate with Manufacturing, QC, and QA to ensure smooth warehouse operations and compliance.
