Production Operator (2 Shifts)

Posted on December 19, 2025
Tilburg
About this role

Become part of a supportive, close-knit team working in a spotless, organized environment on products that set the standard for excellence. And here’s the best part: Fridays are short just 6 hours with fully paid breaks so you start your weekend early! Combine that with a competitive salary, fixed shifts, and ample opportunities to grow, and you’ve got a career that’s hard to beat.

Your Role as a Production Operator (2-Shift)

In this role, you’ll help create high-quality arterial systems essential for machines used across industries worldwide. Your work ensures the smooth flow of gases and liquids in cutting‑edge applications. With precision, technical insight, and a commitment to quality, you’ll assemble, test, and weld components that make a real impact. Plus, you’ll have the chance to develop your skills and advance your career in a thriving tech environment.

What You’ll Do

  • Perform: technical tasks such as testing, welding, assembling, cutting, and fitting components.
  • Work: with technical drawings and production orders to ensure accuracy.
  • Carry out: orbital welding and assembly of high-quality piping systems.
  • Contribute: to continuous improvement processes within a collaborative, informal team.
  • Develop: your skills by taking on more responsibilities and learning multiple workstations

Ready to build a career in technology while enjoying work-life balance?

Apply today and join a team that values your growth!

