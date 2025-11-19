Product Assurance & Safety Engineer

Octagon Professionals International is one of the main contractors to the European Space Agency (ESA) for Product Assurance & Safety (PA&S) services. We provide comprehensive professional services to public organisations, delivering engineering expertise and operational support across ESA directorates and programmes. Our teams work within ESA's Quality Department and PA&S Offices, ensuring that processes and products meet the Agency's quality requirements and directly contributing to Europe's flagship space missions.





Role Overview

We are seeking PA&S Engineers to join our team supporting ESA's Quality Department and its PA&S Offices. Approximately 19 positions are available across eight work packages.



Personnel will contribute to ESA missions in Science, Navigation, Earth Observation, Human & Robotic Exploration, Connectivity & Secure Communications, Space Transportation, and Operations.



Assignments will be at ESA establishments in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.





Key Responsibilities



Establish and maintain PA&S requirements baselines.



Produce PA&S documentation, specifications, and inputs for ESA reviews.



Review contractors' PA plans and monitor NCRs, anomalies, failures, deviations, and waivers.



Support Boards (NRBs, CCBs, MRBs, EEE, M&P, Test Reviews).



Participate in inspections, audits, test witnessing, and configuration checks.



Support acceptance reviews and verification data?pack assessments.



Contribute to project reviews, safety reviews, and working groups.



Provide PA&S support during MAIT and launch campaigns, including possible extended missions.



Deliver reporting, dashboards, KPIs, and lessons learned.



Support training, workshops, and knowledge capture activities.



Contribute to technology readiness assessments and R&D support.







Work Package Assignments



Space Transportation (Paris, Frascati) - QMS activities.

- QMS activities.

Connectivity & Secure Communications (ESTEC, Harwell) - risk management, space debris mitigation, eco?design, QMS improvements.

- risk management, space debris mitigation, eco?design, QMS improvements.

Science (ESAC, Spain) - PA workshops, Life Cycle Assessment, SCI QMS.

- PA workshops, Life Cycle Assessment, SCI QMS.

Navigation (ESTEC, ESRIN, Toulouse) - Galileo NCRs, NRBs, security tasks, qualification dossiers.

- Galileo NCRs, NRBs, security tasks, qualification dossiers.

Earth Observation (ESTEC, later ESRIN) - EOP PA meetings, QMS activities.

- EOP PA meetings, QMS activities.

Human & Robotic Exploration (ESTEC, later Cologne) - astronaut safety, docking certification, mission operations.

- astronaut safety, docking certification, mission operations.

Operations (ESTEC, later ESOC Darmstadt) - ground segment reviews, LEOP operations, configuration management.







Requirements



Master's degree in Engineering.



Significant PA/QA experience, ideally in the space or aerospace domain.



Knowledge of ECSS standards (ECSS-Q branch).



Experience in ISO 9001 / EN9100 environments.



Familiarity with RAMS, Safety, M&P, EEE, SW?PA, Cleanliness & Contamination (advantage).



Quality auditor experience desirable.



Strong documentation, review, and reporting skills.



Eligible for ESA/EU Personnel Security Clearance (PSC).







Competences



Service?oriented, proactive communication, excellent English.



Analytical skills, attention to detail, risk awareness.



Ability to work in an international environment with multiple stakeholders.



Autonomy within ESA processes.







What We Offer



Opportunity to contribute directly to ESA flagship missions.



Multinational, dynamic working environment.



Competitive salary and benefits depending on location.



Career progression in highly technical PA&S roles.







Additional Benefits



Attractive remuneration package.



Up to 30 vacation days plus 12 public holidays (based on a 40?hour week).



Hybrid work type.



Pension contribution to a tailor?made pension scheme.



Yearly subscription to ESTEC gym facilities and swimming pool.







Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!





Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 30 years of experience in the European and international markets. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas and multinational team provides flexible, customized solutions to support individual client needs.



Privacy Notice:

To apply for this vacancy, you must submit your personal information to Octagon Professionals. We collect, use, and process your information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in full compliance with GDPR.