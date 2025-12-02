Commissioning Engineer Amsterdam

As a Commissioning Engineer, you are the one who gives final approval and energizes the systems. A responsible and important role! You are the final safety net and responsible for the approved and ready-to-use delivery of our high voltage projects. Starting from the design, you organize the entire testing process, zooming in on aspects such as safety, quality and functionality of the systems.

Responsibilities include:

Preparing and documenting inspection and test reports;

The independent safeguarding, testing and commissioning of electrical installations, panels and control cabinets;

Performing inspection, verification and testing activities (FAT, SAT and SIT) in the field of primary, secondary and tertiary systems, in accordance with requirements, existing standards and guidelines;

Managing the team of test engineers and commissioners;

The planning and progress of the testing process and quality of the test object.

Job requirements: