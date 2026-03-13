Logistics & Returns Coordinator | Spanish and Dutch

Receiving and registering incoming goods

Inspecting the condition and quality of incoming and outgoing products

Order picking and stock management

Processing inbound and outbound shipments from carriers

Registering and following up on RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) requests

Communicating with customers and suppliers regarding returns (via email and phone)

Applying correct Dangerous Goods (DG) labeling for shipments

Managing and maintaining warehouse documentation

Ensuring the warehouse remains clean, safe, and well-organised

Storing goods in the correct locations within the warehouse

Most orders are shipped from an external main warehouse. However, you will also be responsible for managing an internal warehouse within the organisation. This internal warehouse handles a smaller number of orders as well as all RMA (return) shipments. From here, goods are occasionally shipped to customers, suppliers, or the external warehouse.