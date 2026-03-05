Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry

Are you ready to join the forefront of innovation in the fast-paced world of semiconductor foundries?

Our client is an industry leader, celebrated for revolutionizing technology and shaping global trends in the high-tech sector. On behalf of them, we are looking for an Order Management Specialist to join their team in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

In this role, you will be responsible for the daily contact between European customers and the Asian supply base. This covers the whole flow from order entry to after-sales support and includes order confirmation, production, logistics and shipping coordination, and invoicing.

You will build up and manage a close working relationship with the clients as well as the supply base, built on trust and a high level of service. You should be able to deal with multiple time zones and locations while working in a dynamic, fast-moving environment. Furthermore, you have the chance to drive continuous improvement in systems, processes, and procedures.

Qualifications:

At least 3-5 years of work experience in a similar role (order entry, after-sales, sales support) in a B2B manufacturing environment

Experience working in logistics and supply chain in a similar industry is a plus

Advanced knowledge of Excel (Pivot table, v-lookup, etc.)

Bachelor's degree

Accurate and analytical with strong attention to detail

Strong communication and intercultural skills

Fluent spoken and written English skills

It is a great opportunity to become part of a motivated and growing team to develop your customer-facing skills in an international high-tech environment.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary, bonus package, and secondary benefits.

