Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry

Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry

Posted on March 5, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on March 5, 2026

About this role

Are you ready to join the forefront of innovation in the fast-paced world of semiconductor foundries?

Our client is an industry leader, celebrated for revolutionizing technology and shaping global trends in the high-tech sector. On behalf of them, we are looking for an Order Management Specialist to join their team in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

In this role, you will be responsible for the daily contact between European customers and the Asian supply base. This covers the whole flow from order entry to after-sales support and includes order confirmation, production, logistics and shipping coordination, and invoicing.

You will build up and manage a close working relationship with the clients as well as the supply base, built on trust and a high level of service. You should be able to deal with multiple time zones and locations while working in a dynamic, fast-moving environment. Furthermore, you have the chance to drive continuous improvement in systems, processes, and procedures.

Qualifications:

  • At least 3-5 years of work experience in a similar role (order entry, after-sales, sales support) in a B2B manufacturing environment
  • Experience working in logistics and supply chain in a similar industry is a plus
  • Advanced knowledge of Excel (Pivot table, v-lookup, etc.)
  • Bachelor's degree
  • Accurate and analytical with strong attention to detail
  • Strong communication and intercultural skills
  • Fluent spoken and written English skills

It is a great opportunity to become part of a motivated and growing team to develop your customer-facing skills in an international high-tech environment.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary, bonus package, and secondary benefits.

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at izumi@adamsrecruitment.com.

The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who have valid work permits in the Netherlands.

The post Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Buyer Outlet (TEMP/Fashion)
Supply Chain Lead | FMCG |
Sales Support Specialist
Return Coordinator
Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position