Buyer Outlet (TEMP/Fashion)

For one of the world’s most admired fashion and lifestyle companies, home to globally recognized premium brands, we are looking for a Buyer Outlet for a temporary assignment within the European Outlet Buying team.

With over 40,000 associates operating in more than 40 countries and billions in annual revenue, this organization is a true global powerhouse in fashion. You will join an international, fast-paced environment where commercial strategy and operational excellence come together.

Are you fulltime available from March 10 until August 28 this year? Then apply now!

The Outlet Buying team ensures that the Global Outlet product strategy is successfully adapted to regional market needs across Europe. The objective is to maximize Outlet performance and growth while safeguarding clear product segmentation and commercial viability.

In this role, you are a key operational driver within the team and collaborate closely with Global, Hub and cross-functional stakeholders to deliver strong commercial results.

Your Responsibilities