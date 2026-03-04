Buyer Outlet (TEMP/Fashion)

Posted on March 4, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
About this role

For one of the world’s most admired fashion and lifestyle companies, home to globally recognized premium brands, we are looking for a Buyer Outlet for a temporary assignment within the European Outlet Buying team.

With over 40,000 associates operating in more than 40 countries and billions in annual revenue, this organization is a true global powerhouse in fashion. You will join an international, fast-paced environment where commercial strategy and operational excellence come together.

Are you fulltime available from March 10 until August 28 this year? Then apply now!

The Outlet Buying team ensures that the Global Outlet product strategy is successfully adapted to regional market needs across Europe. The objective is to maximize Outlet performance and growth while safeguarding clear product segmentation and commercial viability.

In this role, you are a key operational driver within the team and collaborate closely with Global, Hub and cross-functional stakeholders to deliver strong commercial results.

Your Responsibilities

  • Support the creation and optimization of Outlet assortments aligned with business goals and market trends;
  • Analyze sales performance, market developments and competitor activity to refine buying strategies;
  • Support buy execution, forecasting and maintenance of buying documentation;
  • Own product reporting, stock analysis and data accuracy across systems;
  • Contribute to product lifecycle management, including markdown proposals and seasonal planning.

Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years of buying experience, preferably within fashion or Outlet retail;
  • Strong analytical skills and commercial awareness;
  • Experience with merchandising systems (e.g. SAP) and advanced Excel skills;
  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, matrix-based organization;
  • Fluent in English (written and verbal) with strong communication skills.

Salary

  • A dynamic international environment within a leading global fashion organization;
  • A key position within the European Outlet Buying team;
  • Temporary assignment from March 10, 2026 until August 28, 2026;
  • Full-time role (40 hours per week);
  • Competitive salary based on experience.

How we'll proceed:

