Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Undutchables, the recruitment agency specialising in multilingual and international professionals, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Founded in 1996, Undutchables has spent three decades helping organisations in the Netherlands find talent that bridges cultures, languages and borders. In an ever-changing labour market, one thing has remained constant: the need for people who truly understand both business and international contexts.
An agency for an ever-changing labour market
Over the past 30 years, the Dutch labour market has changed dramatically. Internationalisation, skills shortages and cultural diversity have become defining factors for organisations across sectors. Undutchables anticipated this shift early on and built its expertise around it. What started as a niche agency has grown into a trusted recruitment partner for companies ranging from fast-growing scale-ups to established multinationals.
“Being "international" is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s essential,” says Undutchables. “Our strength lies in understanding not just cv’s, but people, cultures and expectations. That has been our focus for 30 years, and it’s why we’re still here.”
A specialist in international recruitment
Undutchables specialises in recruitment and selection of multilingual and internationally oriented professionals in fields such as customer support, sales, marketing, finance, HR and supply chain. Beyond recruitment, the agency supports both clients and candidates with insights into the Dutch labour market, international hiring challenges and cross-cultural dynamics.
Today, Undutchables continues to evolve alongside the market. Digitalisation, remote work and increasing competition for talent demand a more human, personal approach to recruitment. By combining experience with a deep understanding of international talent, Undutchables remains a relevant and reliable partner for organisations navigating today’s labour market.
The future looks bright for Undutchables
After 30 years, Undutchables looks ahead with confidence. “The world of work will keep changing,” the company states, “but connecting the right people with the right organisations will always matter. That’s what we’ve done for 30 years and what we’ll continue to do.”
