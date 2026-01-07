Warehouse worker

As a logistiek medewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our daily logistics processes in the warehouse. Working in a dynamic environment, you will focus on accuracy, collaboration, and efficiency. Your role involves receiving, checking, storing, and preparing goods for shipment, while also utilizing logistics systems and scanners to optimize workflows. Flexibility and a structured approach are key to achieving daily goals.

What You Will Do

Receive and check: ensuring incoming goods are accurate and meet quality standards.

Store and organize: efficiently placing goods in the warehouse according to established procedures.

Collect orders: preparing and gathering orders for shipment using scanners or logistics systems.

Ensure safety: maintaining a safe and organized work environment in line with current guidelines.

Communicate: collaborating with colleagues and maintaining clear communication to meet daily objectives.

What we offer you

A temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.

Additional allowances for evening, night, and weekend shifts.

Travel cost reimbursement based on distance and transport method.

Internal training and opportunities for career advancement.

Job Requirements