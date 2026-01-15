What exactly are you going to do

Become Team Leader Logistics in Almelo Lead, Optimize, and Drive Success!

Are you ready to take charge in a dynamic logistics environment? As Team Leader Logistics, you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations within our modern distribution center in Almelo. You will lead 3 to 5 teams, overseeing key processes such as inventory management, order processing, and transport planning to guarantee efficiency and safety at every step.

Your leadership will create a positive and structured work environment where challenges like unexpected logistical issues or shifting customer demands are solved decisively. With your experience in logistics and team management, you’ll inspire your teams to achieve shared goals while continuously improving processes.

Your Responsibilities as Teamleader logistics:

Coordinate: Plan and organize daily logistics activities, from inventory control to transport scheduling.

Lead: Guide and support team leaders and their teams (15–25 employees) to meet operational objectives.

Optimize: Identify opportunities for improvement and implement smart, efficient solutions.

Monitor: Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, including fire safety standards.

Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers for seamless operations.

Why Join Us as Teamleader Logistics?

Work in a modern, fast-paced logistics environment

Lead multiple teams and make a real impact

Drive process improvements and innovation

Enjoy a role where no two days are the same

Ready to take the next step in your logistics career? Apply now as Teamleader Logistics and become part of a growing team in Almelo!