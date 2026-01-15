What exactly are you going to do

Become a Senior Warehouse Operative in Almelo Lead, Motivate, and Drive Efficiency!

Are you ready to take your Senior warehouse worker career to the next level? As a Senior Warehouse Operative, you’ll play a vital role in the smooth operation of our modern distribution center in Almelo. You will lead a team of 15–25 colleagues, creating a productive and positive work environment where collaboration and efficiency thrive.

With your hands-on experience in logistics and strong leadership skills, you’ll inspire your team to achieve daily goals while continuously improving processes. Your ability to switch effortlessly between operational tasks and strategic decisions makes you the driving force behind success in this dynamic role.

Your Key Responsibilities as Senior warehouse worker:

Motivate and Coach: Lead your team of 15–25 colleagues, fostering teamwork and guiding them toward achieving daily targets.

Monitor Progress: Oversee logistics processes and make timely adjustments to maintain efficiency and accuracy.

Organize Meetings: Conduct team meetings and provide constructive feedback to encourage growth and improvement.

Optimize Processes: Identify opportunities for improvement and ensure a safe, streamlined working environment.

Stay Flexible: Balance hands-on operational tasks with strategic decision-making to keep everything running smoothly.

Why Join Us as Senior warehouse worker?

Work in a modern, fast-paced distribution center

Take on a leadership role with real impact

Opportunities for growth and process innovation

A dynamic position where no two days are the same

Ready to lead and make a difference? Apply now and become a key player in our logistics team in Almelo!