What exactly are you going to do

Join Our Team as a Logistics Supervisor Drive Efficiency and Innovation in Almelo!

Are you ready to take the lead in as a Logistics supervisor a fast-paced, modern distribution center? As a Logistics Supervisor, you’ll play a key role in ensuring smooth operations and driving continuous improvement. You’ll manage 3–5 teams, working closely with team leaders to keep processes like inventory management, order processing, and transport planning running efficiently and safely.

This is a hands‑on leadership role as Logistics supervisor where your ability to solve problems, make quick decisions, and adapt to dynamic challenges such as unexpected logistics issues or changing customer demands will make all the difference. With your guidance, you’ll create a positive, structured work environment and inspire your teams to achieve operational excellence.

Your Responsibilities as Logistics supervisor:

Coordinate: Plan and organize daily logistics activities, including inventory control and transport scheduling.

Lead: Support and guide team leaders and their teams to meet performance goals.

Optimize: Identify opportunities for improvement and implement strategies to boost efficiency.

Monitor: Ensure compliance with safety standards, including occupational health and fire safety regulations.

Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers for seamless operations.

Why This Role as Logstics supervisor?

Work in a modern, dynamic logistics environment

Lead multiple teams and make a real impact

Drive process improvements and innovation

Enjoy a role where no two days are the same

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into a role as Logistics supervisor where your professional growth and personal aspirations are valued. We offer a supportive environment that empowers you to make a real impact in a dynamic logistics setting.

Salary between €2,700 and €4,700 per month.

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.

Full‑time position of 40 hours per week.

Direct employment with our client in Almelo.

Ample growth opportunities within a rapidly expanding company.

A collaborative team open to your ideas and contributions.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a decisive logistics supervisor who can lead and inspires teams and ensures smooth logistics operations.

Completed MBO/HBO degree in logistics.

At least 5 years of experience in logistics processes.

Proven leadership managing 3-5 teams and team leaders.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, PKMS, and WMS software.

Flexible, stress‑resistant, and open to working overtime.

About the company

Located in Almelo, our company is a leading logistics service provider with a modern distribution center. With a focus on e‑commerce and fashion, we are driven by our core values: collaboration, innovation, and customer‑centricity, which have been the foundation of our success.

What sets us apart is our commitment to continuous improvement and employee growth. We foster a positive work environment where teamwork thrives, and every voice is valued. Our dynamic operations ensure no two days are the same, offering exciting challenges and opportunities to make an impact.

Are you ready to grow with us and contribute to our innovative logistics journey?