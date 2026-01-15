Logistics Team Leader
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Join Our Team as a Logistics Supervisor Drive Efficiency and Innovation in Almelo!
Are you ready to take the lead as a Logistics supervisor in a fast-paced, modern distribution center? As a Logistics Supervisor, you’ll play a key role in ensuring smooth operations and driving continuous improvement. You’ll manage 3–5 teams, working closely with team leaders to keep processes like inventory management, order processing, and transport planning running efficiently and safely.
This is a hands‑on leadership role as Logistics team leader where your ability to solve problems, make quick decisions, and adapt to dynamic challenges such as unexpected logistics issues or changing customer demands will make all the difference. With your guidance, you’ll create a positive, structured work environment and inspire your teams to achieve operational excellence.
Your Responsibilities as Logistics team leader:
- Coordinate: Plan and organize daily logistics activities, including inventory control and transport scheduling.
- Lead: Support and guide team leaders and their teams to meet performance goals.
- Optimize: Identify opportunities for improvement and implement strategies to boost efficiency.
- Monitor: Ensure compliance with safety standards, including occupational health and fire safety regulations.
- Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers for seamless operations.
Why This Role as Logistics team leader? Work in a modern, dynamic logistics environment
- Lead multiple teams and make a real impact
- Drive process improvements and innovation
- Enjoy a role where no two days are the same
Ready to take the next step in your logistics career as Logistics team leader? Apply now and become part of a growing team in Almelo!
What do we offer you
We believe in creating a workplace where you as an Logistics team leader growth, leadership, and job satisfaction are at the forefront. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
Job Requirements
We are looking for a proactive Logistics Team Leader who thrives in a dynamic environment and inspires their team to achieve operational excellence.
- MBO level of working and thinking.
- Several years of experience in large logistics environments.
- Proven leadership experience or ambition to grow into this role.
- Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
- Flexible mindset and confident in making decisions.
About the company
Located in Almelo, our company has built a strong reputation in the logistics industry, specializing in e-commerce and fashion solutions. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we have been a trusted partner for many years, delivering excellence every step of the way.
We pride ourselves on fostering a positive and dynamic work environment where teamwork and personal growth are at the forefront. From process improvements to career development opportunities, we empower our employees to thrive and make a meaningful impact.
Are you ready to join a forward‑thinking team that values your growth and ideas?