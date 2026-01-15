What exactly are you going to do

Join Our Team as a Logistics Supervisor Drive Efficiency and Innovation in Almelo!

Are you ready to take the lead as a Logistics supervisor in a fast-paced, modern distribution center? As a Logistics Supervisor, you’ll play a key role in ensuring smooth operations and driving continuous improvement. You’ll manage 3–5 teams, working closely with team leaders to keep processes like inventory management, order processing, and transport planning running efficiently and safely.

This is a hands‑on leadership role as Logistics team leader where your ability to solve problems, make quick decisions, and adapt to dynamic challenges such as unexpected logistics issues or changing customer demands will make all the difference. With your guidance, you’ll create a positive, structured work environment and inspire your teams to achieve operational excellence.

Your Responsibilities as Logistics team leader:

Coordinate: Plan and organize daily logistics activities, including inventory control and transport scheduling.

Lead: Support and guide team leaders and their teams to meet performance goals.

Optimize: Identify opportunities for improvement and implement strategies to boost efficiency.

Monitor: Ensure compliance with safety standards, including occupational health and fire safety regulations.

Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers for seamless operations.

Why This Role as Logistics team leader? Work in a modern, dynamic logistics environment

Lead multiple teams and make a real impact

Drive process improvements and innovation

Enjoy a role where no two days are the same

Ready to take the next step in your logistics career as Logistics team leader? Apply now and become part of a growing team in Almelo!