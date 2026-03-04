Implementation Project Manager - Temporary

Posted on March 4, 2026
Utrecht
About this role

Are you an experienced Project Manager with a knack for leading initiatives that drive efficiency and collaboration? We are seeking a dynamic individual to spearhead the implementation of a centralized Asset Management tool across multiple departments. This is your opportunity to bring diverse asset-related tools together into a cohesive solution that enhances operational effectiveness. In this role, you'll take full ownership of the project lifecycle—from initial discovery through to handover to operations. Your skills in stakeholder management and process optimization will prove essential as you navigate the complexities of aligning various teams, such as IT, Finance, and Operations. If you possess a strong ability to collaborate across departments and drive change while maintaining focus on organizational goals, we want to hear from you! 

In this role, you will oversee the entire lifecycle of the Asset Management implementation project, ensuring successful delivery by managing scope, planning, and stakeholder coordination. You will analyze current processes for improvements while defining a target operating model and translating business needs into technical requirements.

  • Manage project scope, planning, milestones, and budget effectively.
  • Coordinate multiple departments to align on project objectives.
  • Drive stakeholder decision-making amidst conflicting interests.
  • Prepare and execute a change and adoption plan for the new system.
  • Ensure compliance with security, privacy, and regulatory standards.

Requirements

  • Proven experience as a Project Manager or Project Lead for enterprise-level implementations.
  • Experience collaborating across multiple departments with existing tools/processes.
  • Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
  • Structured approach to planning, risk management, and documentation.
  • Familiarity with IT, Digital Workplace, Asset, CMDB, or ITSM tools
  • Experience with asset management, CMDB, ITSM, or ESM platforms (nice-to-have).
  • Understanding of compliance, audit, or regulatory requirements (ISO, SOC, DORA) (nice-to-have).
  • Experience with data migration and system consolidation projects (nice-to-have).
  • Ability to deliver reliable integrations and governance for data ownership and quality management.

Salary

5000 - 6000

Nice assignment in Utrecht until the end of 2026, for 40 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €5500-6000 gross per month for 40 hours per week. 

