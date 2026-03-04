Implementation Project Manager - Temporary
About this role
In this role, you will oversee the entire lifecycle of the Asset Management implementation project, ensuring successful delivery by managing scope, planning, and stakeholder coordination. You will analyze current processes for improvements while defining a target operating model and translating business needs into technical requirements.
- Manage project scope, planning, milestones, and budget effectively.
- Coordinate multiple departments to align on project objectives.
- Drive stakeholder decision-making amidst conflicting interests.
- Prepare and execute a change and adoption plan for the new system.
- Ensure compliance with security, privacy, and regulatory standards.
Requirements
- Proven experience as a Project Manager or Project Lead for enterprise-level implementations.
- Experience collaborating across multiple departments with existing tools/processes.
- Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
- Structured approach to planning, risk management, and documentation.
- Familiarity with IT, Digital Workplace, Asset, CMDB, or ITSM tools
- Experience with asset management, CMDB, ITSM, or ESM platforms (nice-to-have).
- Understanding of compliance, audit, or regulatory requirements (ISO, SOC, DORA) (nice-to-have).
- Experience with data migration and system consolidation projects (nice-to-have).
- Ability to deliver reliable integrations and governance for data ownership and quality management.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until the end of 2026, for 40 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €5500-6000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.