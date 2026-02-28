Product Analyst - Temporary
About this role
Great opportunity to join a leading e-commerce company!
Are you a data-driven thinker with a passion for improving product performance? We are on the lookout for a Product Analyst to enhance our client's analytics capabilities and support their product teams. In this essential role, you will focus on measuring and evaluating the impact of their product initiatives, including optimizing purchasing and expanding their assortment. If you’re excited about leveraging data to drive product improvements in a dynamic environment, we’d love to hear from you!
- Provide analytical support across multiple Product teams.
- Collaborate with Product Managers to set and track Objectives and Key Results (OKRs).
- Define metrics for new and existing products in partnership with Product Managers and Designers.
- Identify product opportunities based on analysis of existing data points.
- Develop new insights to prioritize product development initiatives.
- Design and analyze experiments to validate product hypotheses and assess impacts.
- Validate the impact of implemented solutions on product performance.
- Create and maintain data models that effectively support team needs.
- Foster strong stakeholder relationships and effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Business, or a related field;
- 2+ years of experience as product data analyst;
- Proficiency in SQL, Git, and dbt (essential);
- Familiarity with programming languages such as Python;
- Experience with data visualization tools, preferably Looker;
- Knowledge of data orchestration tools like Airflow;
- Familiarity with BigQuery and Jupyter Notebooks;
- Strong foundation in statistical concepts;
- Ability to employ advanced analytics techniques to establish causal relationships (e.g., A/B testing, difference-in-differences, causal inference);
- Experience in metric definition and performance tracking.
- Proficiency in creating and maintaining data models to meet team needs.
- Strong stakeholder management skills to enable effective collaboration across different teams.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until July 2026, for 40 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €6000-7000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.