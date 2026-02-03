Manage and maintain Salesforce and Business Central

Support colleagues with system and automation questions

Work closely with the back office on system support related to payroll processing

Coordinate with external IT suppliers

Carry out upgrades fixes implementations and system improvements

Implement new Salesforce features and support users in applying them

Maintain system documentation and provide internal training

Perform year-end activities in Business Central

Ensure databases comply with GDPR requirements

Maintain documents templates and reports

Manage mobile telephony including subscriptions and devices

Manage software and system licenses

Manage laptops phones and other company devices and keep a clear overview of device allocation

Support onboarding of new employees in system use

To support our internal organization, we are currently looking for a Business Applications Specialist to join Undutchables. In this role you will work closely with colleagues across the organization and ensure that our business applications systems and tools run smoothly and efficiently. You will play an important role behind the scenes by managing systems such as Salesforce and Business Central, supporting payroll-related processes and making sure colleagues have the right tools, access and support to do their work well.What you will do