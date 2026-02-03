Business Applications Specialist
About this role
To support our internal organization, we are currently looking for a Business Applications Specialist to join Undutchables. In this role you will work closely with colleagues across the organization and ensure that our business applications systems and tools run smoothly and efficiently. You will play an important role behind the scenes by managing systems such as Salesforce and Business Central, supporting payroll-related processes and making sure colleagues have the right tools, access and support to do their work well.
What you will do
- Manage and maintain Salesforce and Business Central
- Support colleagues with system and automation questions
- Work closely with the back office on system support related to payroll processing
- Coordinate with external IT suppliers
- Carry out upgrades fixes implementations and system improvements
- Implement new Salesforce features and support users in applying them
- Maintain system documentation and provide internal training
- Perform year-end activities in Business Central
- Ensure databases comply with GDPR requirements
- Maintain documents templates and reports
- Manage mobile telephony including subscriptions and devices
- Manage software and system licenses
- Manage laptops phones and other company devices and keep a clear overview of device allocation
- Support onboarding of new employees in system use
Requirements
- MBO+ working and thinking level
- Fluent in Dutch and English required
- Tech savvy with strong affinity for systems and automation
- Proven user experience with Salesforce
- Experience with Business Central is a plus
- Experience with reporting
- Experience in the staffing or temporary employment sector is a plus
- Accurate and well organized with a strong eye for detail and ability to keep overview
- Comfortable working in a dynamic commercial environment
Salary
€2673-€4200 per month
The company
Undutchables Recruitment Agency is the international business recruitment pioneer in the Netherlands with a proven track record in international job matching and placement. We support starters till executive professionals fluent in languages other than Dutch in advancing their careers in the Netherlands.
