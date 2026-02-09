Full Stack Developer (Python - React)

Full Stack Developer (Python - React)

Posted on February 9, 2026
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted on February 9, 2026

About this role

Build the future of recruitment tooling! Are you an experienced Full Stack Developer looking for a new challenge? Join our client as a technical expert and walking wiki—designing complex integrations, shaping AI-driven features, and mentoring colleagues. Commit to a product you believe in and be part of a passionate team at a great scale-up in Utrecht.

As Full Stack Developer you will be part of a team working on the innovative platform. You will enhance AI-driven features, deepen integrations with external systems, and scale the platform.  You are not just a coder but you are a walking wiki: the person colleagues turn to for guidance, the one who elevates the entire team’s technical game. If you’re passionate about building robust systems, solving complex integration challenges, and growing with a product you believe in, this role is for you.

Among your responsibilities:

  • Architect and develop scalable back-end solutions in Python (Django) and Node.js, while contributing to front-end features in React.
  • Design and implement seamless integrations with external systems (like ATS or CRM/HR systems, ensuring data integrity and performance.
  • Spearhead AI initiatives, from prototyping to deployment, to enhance automation and intelligence in recruitment workflows.
  • Mentor junior developers, share best practices, and act as the go-to technical expert for complex challenges and architectural decisions.

Requirements

  • 5+ years of experience in Python (Django) and Node.js, with a strong portfolio of back-end-heavy projects.
  • Proven track record in building complex integrations with third-party systems (e.g. ATS, CRM, or HR tools).
  • Hands-on (professional) experience with AI/ML, including APIs, NLP, or automation.
  • Proficiency in React and full-stack development, with a keen eye for user experience and performance.
  • Full working proficiency in English.
  • Long-term mindset: You’re looking for a product and team to grow with, not just a short-term role.

Salary

5000 - 6000

A great full-time (40h) position in a collaborative, innovative company with a flat hierarchy—your voice matters. The team values in-person collaboration, so on site working is the preference. Salary for the position is between €4500 - €6000 gpm, and there's an attractive set of secondary benefits that we'd love to tell you more about in a personal meeting.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

