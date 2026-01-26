Application Specialist | German | Remote
About this role
For one of our international clients, we are looking for a fluent German speaking Application Specialist. This is a remote position but applicant must be based in the Netherlands.
Working from your home office in the Netherlands, you will be the key contact person at their Customer Success Department for technical issues. You work closely together with other Application Specialists, the Customer Service team, Sales and Developers.
As an Application Specialist, you are the "go-to person" for providing technical assistance related to hardware, Cloud-based solutions and PC software. You are responding to incoming technical queries and addressing system/user issues in a timely and professional manner. Understanding and identifying bugs as well as identifying customer feature requirements.
You have a methodical approach, strong communication skills and thrive in an entrepreneurial environment. Finding opportunities for further improvement is your second nature.
- Answering more complex technical queries from potential and existing customers, resellers, distributors etc. and facilitating transferal of calls where necessary/applicable
- Providing installation, implementation and usage assistance, as well as an onboarding service
- Assisting Customer Success Agents with live technical queries
- Identify and document irregular system behaviors to developers/engineers (bug reports etc.)
- Identify and document feature requests to developers/engineers to improve current and new products.
- Assisting other departments in matters of product usage, technical queries from external partners, trainings etc.
- Participating in internal trainings and the training of new staff members
- Aiding in company-wide tasks and projects (such as translations, investigations etc.)
- Evaluate and process customer feedback for proactive enhancements or additions to our current assortment
- Contributing to the general success of the company by engaging in improvements
- Has or acts on bachelor's degree level
- Native-level of German, fluent English
- A technical, logical thought process - analytical
- Strong IT-skills and affinity
- A keen eye for detail
- Capable of working alone as well as in a team; proactive attitude
- Eagerness to learn about the company's products and their capabilities
- Great interpersonal and relationship-building skills
- Customer service/B2B sales experience and a customer-centric attitude are beneficial
- Perseverance; Results & process oriented