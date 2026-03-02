Security Engineer
About this role
Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. As a Security Engineer, you’ll be instrumental in protecting our bank, our users, and our data from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. You'll be our digital guardian, proactively identifying vulnerabilities and swiftly responding to incidents to ensure our platform remains a fortress of trust.
Take Ownership
As a Security Engineer, you’ll play a critical role in strengthening and defending our digital environment. You will be at the forefront of our security operations, ensuring we stay ahead of attackers and keep our systems secure.
Detect, investigate, and resolve security events using your expertise in SOC processes and incident response.
Drive the implementation and integration of new security tools, such as MDM (Kandji) and SaaS Security Management (SSM) solutions, to enhance our defensive posture.
Improve bunq's device management processes and configuration.
Actively research security-related topics, hunt for threats within our environment, and respond to inquiries to keep our knowledge and defenses sharp.
Requirements
You have extensive experience with SOC processes, incident response, and SIEM software (familiarity with Hunters SIEM is a huge plus).
You possess a deep knowledge of security best practices for cloud and corporate environments.
You are familiar with G-suite, AWS, and Okta.
You have hands-on experience with device management software (preferably Kandji) and managing Apple endpoints.
You are fluent in English – Communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
