Senior Quality Assurance Analyst
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Senior Quality Assurance Analyst, you’ll be the guardian of our user experience, ensuring that every interaction with our app is seamless, intuitive, and bug-free. You'll be the mastermind behind our quality strategy, making sure that when our users manage their finances, their experience is nothing short of amazing.
Take ownership
As our Senior Quality Assurance Analyst, you’ll play a critical role in our product's success. Your mission is to thoughtfully test, find unique ways to break features, and champion the user's perspective to guarantee a stable, world-class product.
Design and execute comprehensive test strategies, perform risk analysis, and create robust test cases to champion a seamless, intuitive, and bug-free user experience.
Take full ownership of quality for our AI-powered features by evaluating LLMs, validating data quality for AI inputs, and creatively testing for edge cases to ensure our AI is always helpful and accurate.
Conduct deep technical testing by analyzing backend services through API testing (Postman, Insomnia) and investigating root causes of issues with advanced log analysis (Kibana, Datadog, Sentry).
Requirements
Proven experience in Quality Assurance, with an expert ability to design effective test strategies, perform risk analysis, and create detailed test cases.
Strong technical testing skills, including hands-on experience with API testing tools (Postman, Insomnia) and log analysis platforms (Kibana, Datadog, Sentry).
Demonstrated experience in testing AI/ML systems, with a strong understanding of LLM evaluation techniques and data validation. ISTQB® Certified Tester – AI Testing (CT-AI) is a plus.
A user-obsessed and proactive mindset with strong analytical skills to thoughtfully test, break features, and champion the user's perspective.
Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a fast-paced, global team.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style