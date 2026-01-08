Senior Quality Assurance Analyst

Proven experience in Quality Assurance, with an expert ability to design effective test strategies, perform risk analysis, and create detailed test cases.

Strong technical testing skills, including hands-on experience with API testing tools ( Postman , Insomnia ) and log analysis platforms ( Kibana , Datadog , Sentry ).

Demonstrated experience in testing AI/ML systems, with a strong understanding of LLM evaluation techniques and data validation . ISTQB® Certified Tester – AI Testing (CT-AI) is a plus.

A user-obsessed and proactive mindset with strong analytical skills to thoughtfully test, break features, and champion the user's perspective.

Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a fast-paced, global team.



