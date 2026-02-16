Backend Developer with PHP and Symfony -NL Based

Posted on February 16, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
About this role

Are you a PHP developer looking for their new challenge? 

Do you have experience with PHP and Python?

Then read on because this is the opportunity you've been waiting for!

A company that develops a platform for hiring remote professionals is looking for a PHP developer who will play a key role in maintaining the system and developing new features!

  • Maintain and improve the existing PHP Symfony platform.
  • Develop new features and functionalities for the platform.
  • Ensure the platform is scalable, reliable, and secure.
  • Write and maintain technical documentation for the platform.
  • Continuously improve the platform's performance and user experience.

Requirements

  • Strong knowledge of PHP, Symfony;
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Python;
  • AI and machine learning knowledge is a plus;
  • Strong knowledge of MySQL and database optimization;
  • Understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture;
  • Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud);
  • Familiarity with containerization and orchestration tools (Docker, Kubernetes);
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps best practices.

Salary

5000 - 6000

A great full-time permanent role, hybrid work is possible (with 2-3 days of working in the office in Amsterdam). The salary for this position will range between €70-€80K per year, depending on your education and seniority. On top of that there are many secondary benefits that we would like to tell you more about on a phone call!

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

