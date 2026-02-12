Are you an experienced Information Security Specialist that is available shortly for a new challenge? Do you also bring experience with IAM, audit processes, and compliance frameworks? Then this challenge might be just for you!

This role is focused on ensuring the information security and ICT compliance of the European subsidiary of a global bank. The Information Security Specialist will be responsible for executing, managing, and improving a wide range of security-related processes. These include identity and access management (IAM), security risk assessments, compliance monitoring, vulnerability and patch management, business continuity, and training. The role also involves coordination with external auditors and IT suppliers, participating in development processes, and reporting security metrics to management. Are you interested? Let's get in touch as soon as possible!

We are looking for a skilled and motivated Information Security Specialist to join the IT & Operations Division. In this role, you will play a key part in strengthening our information security landscape and ensuring compliance with internal and external standards. You will collaborate across departments, manage key security processes, and help drive a security-first culture throughout the organization.