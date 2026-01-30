Frontend Engineer
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Frontend Engineer, you will be at the heart of our user experience, building the beautiful, fast, and reliable web interfaces that our users interact with every day. Your mission is to craft a world-class web platform that sets the standard for fintech.
Take ownership
As a Frontend Engineer, you will own the technical excellence and execution of our web applications, driving our user experience forward.
Take full ownership of the bunq web architecture, continuously designing, updating, and maintaining it while incorporating the latest industry best practices to minimize tech debt.
Deliver reliable, tested, and documented frontend features at a high velocity, and play a key role in our transition to a new frontend framework by porting features with minimal assistance.
Act as a technical leader within the team, elevating the engineering culture by mentoring others, championing code quality, and driving technical discussions.
Requirements
Proven experience with modern frontend frameworks (e.g., React, Vue, Svelte, or similar).
Deep experience with modern web standards, including accessibility (a11y), Core Web Vitals, and performance optimization techniques.
Solid experience with the entire frontend testing pyramid, including unit, component, and end-to-end testing.
Proven skills and a resilient mindset for thriving in a high-pace, high-ownership startup environment.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within the frontend team and with cross-functional partners.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.