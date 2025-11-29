Security Engineer

You have extensive experience with SOC processes, incident response, and SIEM software (familiarity with Hunters SIEM is a huge plus).

You possess a deep knowledge of security best practices for cloud and corporate environments.

You are familiar with managing and securing G-suite, AWS, and Okta.

You have hands-on experience with device management software (preferably Kandji) and managing Apple endpoints.

You are fluent in English – Communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.



We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style