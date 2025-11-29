Security Engineer

Posted on November 29, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
About this role

Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. As a Security Engineer, you’ll be instrumental in protecting our bank, our users, and our data from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. You'll be our digital guardian, proactively identifying vulnerabilities and swiftly responding to incidents to ensure our platform remains a fortress of trust.

Take Ownership

As a Security Engineer, you’ll play a critical role in strengthening and defending our digital environment. You will be at the forefront of our security operations, ensuring we stay ahead of attackers and keep our systems secure.

  • Detect, investigate, and resolve security events using your expertise in SOC processes and incident response.

  • Drive the implementation and integration of new security tools, such as MDM (Kandji) and SaaS Security Management (SSM) solutions, to enhance our defensive posture.

  • Improve bunq's device management processes and configuration.

  • Actively research security-related topics, hunt for threats within our environment, and respond to inquiries to keep our knowledge and defenses sharp.

Requirements

  • You have extensive experience with SOC processes, incident response, and SIEM software (familiarity with Hunters SIEM is a huge plus).

  • You possess a deep knowledge of security best practices for cloud and corporate environments.

  • You are familiar with managing and securing G-suite, AWS, and Okta.

  • You have hands-on experience with device management software (preferably Kandji) and managing Apple endpoints.

  • You are fluent in English – Communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

