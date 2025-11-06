Backend Engineer
About this role
Are you ready to revolutionize the way people experience banking? At bunq, we’re here to make life easier and redefine what banking can be. Play a key role in delivering an exceptional banking app experience by ensuring seamless, secure, and flawless functionality for our users. Use your coding skills to build and improve bank of the Free from behind the scenes.
Take Ownership
As a Backend Engineer at bunq, you’ll be at the forefront of our backend development, ensuring our employees and users experience unparalleled stability and performance.
Building (user facing) features.
Collaborating with product to propose and designing the backend structure for new features and supporting other departments by developing and maintaining processes.
You'll utilize technologies like MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch, and PHP to develop the bank of The Free.
Requirements
Our PHP-based backend is intuitive, so no prior PHP experience is needed while experience in any object-oriented language will do.
You're able to tinker and test your own projects.
You use your creativity to build industry breaking user facing features.
You coordinate efforts to increase efficiency and scalability.
You're fluent in English, both speaking and writing.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed. 💪🏼
🤟 Join forces with great colleagues across the globe to revolutionize banking.
🌟 Make lasting impact by working on complex & exciting challenges.
📚 Accelerate your career growth with bunq Academy and €1500 learning budget and additional study leave.
💸 Monthly contributions to your phone and internet bills.
💻 A Macbook to keep with you while you're with us.
👩💻 Working hybrid & earn Digital Nomad perks over time.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳).
🥦 Fabulous in-house chefs cooking delicious lunches.
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (Netherlands).
⚕️ Private Health Insurance, just in case (Istanbul).
🚴♀️ A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (Netherlands).
🚴♀️ Stay fit & healthy with a Multisport gym card (Istanbul).
🍻 Friday drinks, team events, and other celebrations - bunq style!