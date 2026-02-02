Shaping the Data Integrity of a Regulated Bank!

Are you ready to be the architect of data trust in a high-stakes financial environment in Amsterdam? As a Data Governance Analyst & Steward, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring our data is controlled, compliant, and fit-for-purpose. You will bridge the gap between Finance, Risk, and IT, transforming raw data into documented, high-quality assets. If you have a passion for data quality and regulatory frameworks like BCBS 239, this is your opportunity to drive a culture of excellence in a maturing data landscape.

In this role, you act as the central coordinator for the bank’s data management framework. You are responsible for ensuring that critical data elements are defined, owned, and monitored for quality. You will maintain vital documentation such as data dictionaries and lineage, while also overseeing the governance of End-User Computing (EUC) and manual data adjustments. This is a non-coding role that requires a structured, analytical mind to align operational data stewardship with strict regulatory expectations.