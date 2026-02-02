Data Governance Analyst & Steward
About this role
Shaping the Data Integrity of a Regulated Bank!
Are you ready to be the architect of data trust in a high-stakes financial environment in Amsterdam? As a Data Governance Analyst & Steward, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring our data is controlled, compliant, and fit-for-purpose. You will bridge the gap between Finance, Risk, and IT, transforming raw data into documented, high-quality assets. If you have a passion for data quality and regulatory frameworks like BCBS 239, this is your opportunity to drive a culture of excellence in a maturing data landscape.
In this role, you act as the central coordinator for the bank’s data management framework. You are responsible for ensuring that critical data elements are defined, owned, and monitored for quality. You will maintain vital documentation such as data dictionaries and lineage, while also overseeing the governance of End-User Computing (EUC) and manual data adjustments. This is a non-coding role that requires a structured, analytical mind to align operational data stewardship with strict regulatory expectations.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of the data management policies and procedures.
- Manage metadata documentation, including data lineage, ownership registers, and data dictionaries.
- Design and implement data quality rules in collaboration with business users and monitor results.
- Lead root-cause analysis for data issues and coordinate their resolution across departments.
- Oversee the governance of manual data interventions and EUCs to ensure audit-readiness.
- Support regulatory compliance efforts related to RDARR and BCBS 239.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Finance, IT, or Business Administration.
- 3-5 years of experience in data governance or management within a regulated financial institution.
- Strong understanding of data management principles (familiarity with DMBOK is a plus).
- Proven experience with metadata management, data stewardship, or regulatory reporting (FINREP/COREP).
- Exceptional analytical skills with the ability to manage large datasets and complex documentation.
- High sense of ownership and the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Proficiency in Excel; knowledge of Power BI, SQL, or data lineage tools is an advantage.
- Understanding of BCBS 239 or RDARR requirements is highly preferred.
Salary
A challenging full time position at the European HQ of an international financial institution in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible). Salary for this position is between €70,000 - 80,000 gross per year, and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits.
